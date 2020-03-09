Photo Flash: Jobsite Theater Presents DOUBT by John Patrick Shanley
Jobsite presents John Patrick Shanley's 2005 winner of both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, DOUBT, A PARABLE.
In this brilliant and powerful drama Sister Aloysius (Roxanne Fay), a Bronx parochial school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the popular Father Flynn (David M. Jenkins) of improper relations with one of the male students (who also happens to be the first black student accepted into the school).
DOUBT, A PARABLE is directed by Summer Bohnenkamp, who has previously helmed the Jobsite hits The Flick, Time Stands Still, and Constellations. Fay and Jenkins are joined by Caitlin Eason (Sister James) and Andresia Moseley (Mrs. Muller). The production team consists of Rebekah Eugenia Lazaridis (Set Design, Scenic Artist), Brian Smallheer (Light Design, Technical Director), Katrina Stevenson (Costume Design) David M. Jenkins (Sound Design).
DOUBT, A PARABLE is on stage Mar. 13 - Apr. 5, 2020. Tickets start at $29.50 and increase in price by performance based on demand. Preview performances are Mar. 11-12 at 8pm, with all tickets starting at $18. Rush tickets may be available for students, persons 65+, military, and others at the window as of 30 minutes prior to curtain for 50% off. A season pass is currently on sale for up to 70% off the price of single tickets. More: jobsitetheater.org/doubt
Photo Credit: Pritchard Photography.
