Kara Lindsay, Kelsey Connolly, Makayla Connolly and More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back with Concert #6 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Saturday, September 26th on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of Singers and Performers? Each performer will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

The Actors Fund envisions a world in which individuals contributing to our country's cultural vibrancy are supported, valued and economically secure. The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Rising Talent Magazine launched on March 1st 2011. It is a magazine that involves kids, teens, and young adults who are following their dreams. Making a Difference is something very important to Rising Talent Magazine and so is staying positive no matter how small or big the challenge is along the way to your dream.

LIST OF TALENT:

@PaulinaNastasha (10:30AM EST)

(The King And I National Tour)

@EmilyJewel7 (11AM EST)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

@SavannahGraceElmer (11:30AM EST)

(Matilda National Tour)

@ReganCiccarelli (11:45AM EST)

(Waitress Broadway & National Tour)

@Azra.Anna (12:30PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@MakaylaConnollyOfficial (1PM EST)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway)

Aaron (1:15PM EST)

@BroadwayDragonfly

(Singer)

@MollyBales (1:30 PM EST)

(Singer/Performer)

@MaddieKayHarris (2PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

Brilyn (2:15PM EST)

(Lion King National Tour)

Jack Gerhard (2:45PM EST)

@GerhardOrGoHome

(Once National Tour)

Kara Lindsay

@KaraLindsay1 (3PM EST)

(Newsies Broadway)

(Wicked Broadway & National Tour)

(Beautiful Broadway)

@SarahAnnee17 (3:30PM EST)

(Wicked National Tour)

@ImBaileyMcCall (4PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@DavidSocolar (4:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@JuliaBain (4:45PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@KaitlynNicole_Davis (5:15PM EST)

(Phantom National Tour)

@KelseyHConnolly (5:30PM EST)

(Phantom Broadway)

@Ella_Dane_ (5:45PM EST)

(Waitress Broadway)

Maeve Riley (6PM EST)

@Maeverley

(UCLA Waitress)

@Madeleine.Guilbot (6:15PM EST)

(Les Miserábles National Tour)

Isabella Iannelli (6:30PM EST)

(In The Heights Movie 2021)

(John Mulaney and The Sack Lunch Bunch)

(Netflix)

@AnnaRaeHaller (6:45PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

Arwen Monzon-Sanders

@Arwen_Take3 (7PM EST)

(Frozen National Tour)

@OfficialWinterDonnelly (7:15PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

@AutumnRaeShannon (8:15PM EST)

(Singer)

