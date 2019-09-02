Carrollwood Players' THE PRODUCERS Open This Week; Watch A Rehearsal Video!

Mel Brooks' hit Broadway musical comedy, The Producers, opens this Friday! After a week of worry about Dorian, let us entertain you with one of the funniest musicals ever to make landfall on Broadway!

Buy your tickets online for any performance of The Producers by the end of this Friday, September 6th, and take 20% off the cost of your tickets. It's our way of covering the cost of that one case of water you could find!

Watch the short sneak peek video of recent rehearsals below for a very tiny slice of the fun in store with this hilarious show, then use the promo code WATER to get your discount.

Valid for new purchases only. Purchase must be made online by 11:59 pm on Friday, September 6th. You MUST enter the promo code in the "have a code?" field when purchasing tickets. Please be sure to enter the code in the correct field - we are unable to issue refunds for orders not completed properly.

11 Performances from Sep. 6th through 28th. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm.

We'll see you on Broadway!

Grab your tickets here.

Watch the rehearsal video below!





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You