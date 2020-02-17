BWW Previews: HILARIOUS LONE STAR SPIRITS COMES TO FREEFALL AFTER HIT HIPPODROME RUN at FreeFall Theatre

freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg and The Hippodrome Theatre in Gainesville have joined forces to co-present LONE STAR SPIRITS opening February 29 and closing March 29 at freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg. There will be two previews on February 28 at 8pm and February 29 at 2pm.

Marley (freeFall favorite Marissa Toogood) is back in her small Texas hometown for what she hopes to be an easy trip to deal with some family business. When she arrives at her estranged father's liquor store with her hipster fiancé, there is a collision between who she is and where she comes from. By the time Marley finally manages to reveal to her father the real reason for her visit, things are further complicated by the ghost of the bear-wrestling pioneer who used to live in the store. LONE STAR SPIRITS is a fast-paced comedy with hairpin turns that takes a hilarious and sympathetic look at family, spirituality, those who stay and those who leave, and the ghosts that haunt us either way.

Joining Ms. Toogood in the cast are Bryan Mercer, Niall McGinty, Brooke Tyler Benson and Haulston Mann.

LONE STAR SPIRITS is directed by Hippodrome Artistic Director Stephanie Lynge.



The New York Times calls Lone Star Spirits "A rollicking good ghost story - another spunky, funny work by Josh Tobiessen."



Enrichment Opportunities:

- Talkback with cast after Friday night performance on March 6 and 27.

- Epilogue: Resident Dramaturg, Timothy Saunders, will give a talk immediately following Sunday Matinee performances March 8 and 15. FREE and open to all!

Tickets range from $40 to $50. Discounts for groups are available. Contact the Box Office for more details. freefalltheatre.com | (727) 498-5205 | boxoffice@freefalltheatre.com





