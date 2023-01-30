tick, tick ... BOOM! comes to Theatre Tallahassee next year. Performances run April 21 - May 7, 2023.
Auditions are set for Sunday, February 26 and Monday, February 27, from 7-10pm.
Before Rent, there was tick, tick ... Boom!. This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of an aspiring composer who questions his life choices on the eve of his thirtieth birthday.
His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue, and yet Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Tallahassee? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Young Actors Theatre will present SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET as its 2023 Summer Mainstage production, with live performances running July 21-30, 2023.
Young Actors Theatre will present Mary Poppins Jr. as its 2023 Summer Jr. production. This production is open to all students in rising 6th-8th grade.
Broadway Star Caissie Levy will give two intimate concerts at Young Actors Theatre on January 20, 2023.
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
More Hot Stories For You
Theatre Tallahassee Hosts Auditions For TICK, TICK...BOOM! in February
January 30, 2023
tick, tick ... BOOM! comes to Theatre Tallahassee next year. Performances run April 21 - May 7, 2023. Auditions are set for Sunday, February 26 and Monday, February 27, from 7-10pm.
Young Actors Theatre Presents SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET as its 2023 Summer Mainstage Production
January 23, 2023
Young Actors Theatre will present SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET as its 2023 Summer Mainstage production, with live performances running July 21-30, 2023.
Young Actors Theatre Presents MARY POPPINS JR. as its 2023 Summer Jr. Production
January 20, 2023
Young Actors Theatre will present Mary Poppins Jr. as its 2023 Summer Jr. production. This production is open to all students in rising 6th-8th grade.
Caissie Levy Performs at Young Actors Theatre This Month
January 9, 2023
Broadway Star Caissie Levy will give two intimate concerts at Young Actors Theatre on January 20, 2023.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to Theatre Tallahassee Next Summer
December 29, 2022
The Play That Goes Wrong comes to Theatre Tallahassee next summer. Performances run June 8 – 25, 2023. The play is written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields.