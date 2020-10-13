The School of Theatre at Florida State Presents URINETOWN

The show runs October 16-25.

The School of Theatre kicks of the 2020 - 2021 season with Tony Award® Winning musical, "Urinetown: The Musical."

A water shortage caused by a 20-year drought leads to a government enforced ban on private toilets. In this dystopian future, citizens are forced to use public bathrooms, regulated by a greedy corporation that profits by charging admission. One brave citizen, deciding he has had enough, fights for liberation! With a knowing wink at the audience, this Tony Award® Winning musical is a humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny and all are confronted with what they would do for true freedom.

Performances:

October 16 - 17, 2020 at 8:00pm

October 18, 2020 at 2:00pm

October 21 - 24, 2020 at 8:00pm

October 25, 2020 at 2:00pm

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.tallahasseearts.org/event/urinetown-the-musical/.

