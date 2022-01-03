Mad Cow Theatre Announces DINNER WITH BOOKER T

Mad Cow Theatre has announced the Central Florida premiere of Dinner with Booker T., a one-man show written and performed by Darryl Reuben Hall. The production will be performed at Mad Cow's Harriett Theatre, January 26 through February 6, 2022.



Dinner with Booker T. offers an inside historical look into the life of one of America's greatest orators, educators, presidential advisors, and a leader in advancing Black Americans during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Mr. Booker T. Washington. Based on his rise from slavery, to student, to educator, to national and worldwide leader, this 70-minute work is comprised of original rhetoric, research, song, dance, speeches, historical dialogue, and visual presentations. The show has previously received acclaim at Emerald Coast Theatre as well as Amelia Musical Playhouse, and was chosen for the 2019 National Black Theatre Festival.



Darryl Reuben Hall takes the audience on a journey into the life of Booker T. Washington by portraying the many friends and enemies that kept him strong in the fight for equality. In a recent interview, Mr. Hall talked about the production and its inspiration. "Booker T. Washington was one of this country's most notable leaders. Dinner with Booker T. is a look at his life through 14 characters in this one-man show as I tell of Mr. Washington's many accomplishments. ... [it] also engages song and dance in carrying Mr. Washington's journey 'Up from Slavery to the White House.' ... What audiences will find striking is much of the script is comprised of actual historical documents, letters, and speeches-making certain language used very shocking."



Regarding historical accuracy and legacy, Hall observes, "This is an inspiring work. To learn of Mr. Washington's mind and bravery and for him to have his students make the actual bricks and build the early school buildings of what was to become Tuskegee Institute is astonishing. Mr. Washington not only encouraged people to work with their hands, but he encouraged the growth of what were Historical Black Colleges and Universities."



Asked what audiences may take away from the show, Hall remarks, "A very clear understanding of strength and perseverance. From every circumstance that some may deem as poverty-stricken or challenging, Mr. Washington never fretted but chose to use the opportunity as fuel to move forward."



Darryl Reuben Hall is an award-winning Broadway actor, professional artist, and educator who creates works of faith and Black history intertwined with music, drama, oral histories, and theatre. A graduate of University of Florida, Mr. Hall is renowned for his performances in Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular, New York City Opera's Porgy and Bess (Live from Lincoln Center), and at Walt Disney World. He has worked with legendary performers, including Aretha Franklin, Phylicia Rashad, and Leslie Uggams, among others. He founded Stage Aurora Theatrical Company. Visit https://www.darrylreubenhall.biz/bio for his full bio.



Mad Cow Theatre Artistic Director Dr. Julius John is pleased to welcome Hall and this important work to Mad Cow. "Booker T. Washington once said, 'a lie doesn't become a truth, wrong doesn't become right, and evil doesn't become good, just because it's accepted by a majority.' If you wish to be inspired, come experience this important message. You will never be the same!"