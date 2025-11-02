Youth Orchestra’s afternoon musical delights: Broadway meets Hollywood with the KYO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lights, music, action! The Kuringai Youth Orchestra will present an unforgettable afternoon where the magic of Broadway meets the glamour of Hollywood.

Audiences are invited on Sunday December 7 at 3 p.m. for a spectacular concert celebrating iconic film and musical theatre scores, performed by some of Sydney’s most talented young musicians.

From the stirring themes of Les Misérables and West Side Story to the cinematic brilliance of Superman, Star Wars and Jurassic Park, this concert promises a thrilling journey through the soundtracks that have defined generations. With such a vibrant and accessible selection of music — and free entry for children under 12 — this is the perfect opportunity to introduce young audiences to the excitement and beauty of orchestral music.

Conductor and Artistic Director Brad Lucas leads the orchestra through a dazzling program that showcases the versatility and passion of KYO’s performers.

KYO also welcomes guest conductor Lyndon Coward, a former KYO bassoonist and student of performance at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. In keeping with KYO’s commitment to nurturing young talent, they will support Lyndon by offering him this opportunity to lead the orchestra in a powerful performance of John Williams’ Raiders March from Raiders of the Lost Ark.