Winter Jazz Fest Cancels July Performances; August Shows Tentatively Rescheduled

July events for Sydney's Winter Jazz Fest have been cancelled due to today's announcement made by the NSW Government which has seen Sydney's lockdown extended beyond July 16 and further restrictions imposed.

The Winter Jazz Fest, produced by Margot Natoli Event + Project Management and directed by Amy Curl SIMA, is hopeful August events can go ahead. "After a spectacular start to the Winter Jazz Fest in June, it is with a heavy heart that we have had to pause performances." says Curl. "We are keeping positive that people will do the right thing over the next few weeks, and once it is safe for the community, we hope to resume our program and come back in August with a swinging festival finale".

June kicked off the Winter Jazz Fest with 35 jazz performances taking place across Sydney's CBD and Local Government Area. Participating venues included Mary's Underground, Foundry 616, Bennelong at Sydney Opera House, Palmer & Co, City Tatts on Pitt and the Hilton Hotel Marble Bar with performances in Circular Quay at DEXUS, Sydney Gateway.

Curl says " Thanks to the support of the City of Sydney and Create NSW, the Winter Jazz Fest was not only an opportunity to bring audiences and business back into the city, but also important employment opportunities for Sydney's creative and hospitality sectors. If Covid restrictions are lifted at the end of July, it's hoped that a number of August events will proceed as scheduled, with the possibility that some cancelled July events can also find new dates".

Sydney's Lord Mayor, Clover Moore officiated the festival commencement on June 17 at Marys Underground. Wallace from New Zealand rocked the house, inspired by Amy Winehouse and Erykah Badu, taking the retro sound of classic jazz and soul. Brekky Boy, a local power piano trio had a packed enthusiastic audience when they launched their Setsuko EP.