VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Sydney

The energy in the rehearsal room continues to intensify as the 37-strong company count down towards the first preview of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera at the globally renowned Sydney Opera House on 19 August.

Get a first look inside rehearsals in the all new video below!

Preparations continue as this passionate and talented company wait for the curtain to rise - and the chandelier to drop - on this historic premiere Sydney season of one of the most successful and celebrated musicals of all time, in one of the world's most iconic buildings.

Director Seth Sklar-Heyn said, "It is thrilling to be in Sydney working with this incredible Australian company, who are going above and beyond in our rehearsals to bring this theatrical masterpiece to the stage. I am excited for audiences to see them all breathe new life into this classic story and Andrew Lloyd Webber's magnificent score, while inhabiting a truly unique physical production. The anticipation is building for all of us to finally move into one of the most famous opera houses in the world. Sydney Opera House, the Phantom is ready and on his way!"

The talented Australian cast is led by Josh Piterman in the coveted lead role of the Phantom while Amy Manford takes on the role of the ingénue Christine Daaé and Blake Bowden plays Raoul Vicomte de Chagny.

Australian musical theatre stalwart David Whitney will play Monsieur Firmin, Andy Morton returns to the stage as Monsieur Andrè and soprano Giuseppina Grech will play Carlotta Guidicelli. Madame Giry will be played by Jayde Westaby, while classical crossover artist Paul Tabone will revive the role he played to much acclaim on Sydney Harbour earlier this year as Ubaldo Piangi, and newcomer Mietta White will play young ballerina Meg Giry.

Joining them will be the talented ensemble cast including Elliot Baker, Anton Berezin, Laura Bianchi-Bishop, Eleanor Blythman, Gavin Brown, Ben Clark, Bridget Costello, Andrew Dunne, Lewis Francis, Christina Gibbs, Claudia Hastings, Olivia Jenkins, Daniel Koek, Naomi Livingston, Josephine Lonergan, Aaron Lynch, Lucy MacFarlane, Kayleigh Marven, Emma McFarlane, Lachlan O'Brien, Brittany Page, Edward Smith, Anna Stephens, Tod Strike, Troy Sussman, Raphael Wong, Jack Wunsch and Elisha Zion Lee.

The Sydney season of The Phantom of the Opera is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

Directed by Laurence Connor with choreography by Scott Ambler, set design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson®, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable and sound design by Mick Potter, The Phantom of the Opera has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe), book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. This new production is overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh.

The Phantom Of The Opera in Australia is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Group and Opera Australia.