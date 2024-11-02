The Spooky Men's Chorale Is Back On Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spooky Men's Chorale have just returned from a sell-out UK tour, now they are preparing to bring their musical mayhem closer to home.



The Spooky Men are a magnificent, many-headed beast which has single-handedly turned the world of men's singing upside down.

Bypassing well-trodden avenues, they carve out new territories of mighty man sounds, exquisite tenderness, and charming stupidity to both celebrate masculinity and mock it.

Formed in New South Wales in 2001, the Spooks have become rock-solid festival and theatre favourites in Australia, UK and Europe, with seven albums and 900 gigs under their belts. No subject is too trivial or weighty for their attention, and their ability to find new musical rooms to explore contributes greatly to their astonishing fan loyalty.

The show evokes musical worlds far beyond that suggested by their unassuming, casually hatted, black-clad appearance. They are just a bunch of blokes; but where they take you will blow your mind!

Now they bring their hilarious, bizarre and joyful voices to the Illawarra and NSW South Coast with concerts and workshops taking in Bundanoon, Thirroul, Nowra, Bateman's Bay, Mallacoota, Merimbula, Narooma and Cobargo.

Spooky Men's Chorale NSW South Coast Tour

NOVEMBER

Fri 22 - Sun 24 – BUNDANOON FOLK FESTIVAL

Sun 24 – THIRROUL Anita's Theatre

Mon 25 – NOWRA School of Arts

Tue 26 – BATEMANS BAY Yuin Theatre

Wed 27 – MALLACOOTA The Mudbrick Pavilion

Thu 28 – MERIMBULA The Twyford

FRI 29 – NAROOMA Kinema

Sat 30 – COBARGO Big Spooky Singing Thing 4–7PM – Cobargo School of Arts Hall



DECEMBER

Sun 1 – HUSKISSON Big Spooky Singing Thing – 3pm Community Centre

