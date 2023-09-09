The Grand Electric Extends Blanc De Blanc Encore Just In Time For Christmas

The production will continue through December 17.

By: Sep. 09, 2023

Strut & Fret has announced that the hit show Blanc de Blanc Encore will continue at The Grand Electric until Christmas following back-to-back sell-out seasons and a string of five-star reviews.

The extravagant and hedonistic world of Blanc de Blanc Encore has been captivating audiences with its unique blend of circus cabaret all over Australia, whisking audiences away into a glamorous and extravagant world of vintage French flair. Given its recent success, Strut & Fret are now making this champagne-themed show more accesible to large groups thanks to new packages aimed at the festive season.

“We've been delighted by the unprecedented response to the show. Ticket sales have been incredibly strong, and word of mouth has been so overwhelmingly positive, extending the season again was an easy decision to make. We're also seeing significant numbers of people coming to see the show multiple times – it's the ultimate compliment”, said Creative Director, Scott Maidment.

You'll find the Spiegeltent-esque Grand Electric Theatre tucked away behind a French mural-adorned courtyard on the edge of Surry Hills/Redfern. And when you walk into this venue filled with mirrors and velvet, you know you're set for a “fabulous night out” Megaphone Oz.

The star-studded, international cast set to play out the year in Sydney includes Cirque du Soleil alumni and fan-favourites – Canadian, Felix Pouliot and award-winning aerialists Spencer Craig and Caitlin Tomson-Moylan from the USA; Jess Mews from Perth with her incredible hula hoop routine, soulful South African vocalist and dancer Sasha Lee Saunders and Adelaide-born dancer in the moonlight Melanie Hawkins.

Visit The Grand Electric for more information.

The production runs at The Grand Electric, Theatre No1, 199 Cleveland Street, Surry Hills, now through until 17 December.




Recommended For You