The Coffee Club Announces Shrek-Themed Menus in Honor of SHREK THE MUSICAL

Australia's largest home-grown café group, The Coffee Club, has launched its latest family-friendly promotion, turning stores and menus Shrek-themed and offering a money-can't-buy VIP experience for one lucky winner.

This latest promotion celebrates the touring production, Shrek The Musical, now playing at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. It stars some of Australia's favourite performers, such as Ben Mingay (Shrek), Lucy Durack (Princess Fiona), Nat Jobe (Donkey), Todd McKenney (Lord Farquaad) and Marcia Hines (Dragon).

The Coffee Club is giving their littlest customers the chance to enjoy a themed Kids' Club menu, featuring items like 'Shrek-tacular Avo on Toast', a 'Chocolate Swamp Shake' and 'Three Little Pigs Ham & Cheese Flat Grill'.

And by spending $15 or more in store before 16 February, customers have a chance to win a "Shrek-tacular VIP Experience" valued at $16,500.

This major prize includes five premium tickets to Shrek The Musical in either Brisbane or Melbourne, return flights to the winner's chosen destination, accommodation, VIP post show cast meet and greets, and more. The Coffee Club will also award 10 runner-up prizes of two A Reserve tickets to Shrek The Musical.

The Coffee Club CEO Nick Bryden said the Shrek-tacular promotion was a great way to reward customers in a fun and theatrical way.

"It's about providing exceptional experiences at our stores. Our menu has been tweaked and our stores themed to be an even more fun place to meet these school holidays and beyond," he said.

For more information, including terms and conditions visit https://www.coffeeclub.com.au.

SHREK THE MUSICAL, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, brings the hilarious story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on the stage. Join Shrek, our unlikely hero, and his loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairytale misfits, and a biscuit with attitude, and you've got an irresistible mix of adventure, laughter and romance, guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages! Featuring a terrific score of 19 songs, big laughs, great dancing and breathtaking scenery, it's no wonder The New York Times called it 'True Happiness' and The Daily Mirror said it's 'the most fun you'll ever have'.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You