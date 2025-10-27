The Brandenburg Concertos Will Be Performed By Bach Akademie Australia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bach Akademie Australia will present J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos to Sydney on Friday 14th November 7:30pm, at The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith, and from Saturday 15th to Sunday 16th November, at The Neilson, ACO on the Pier.

In a conclusion to their 2025 season, Bach Akademie Australia’s Artistic Director, Madeleine Easton, will lead 20 musicians in a 2-hour performance of all six Brandenburg Concertos at The Neilson concerts, with four concertos to be performed at The Joan.

Six of the greatest works of the Baroque era, The Brandenburg Concertos were originally compiled in 1721 as an ambitious, yet unsuccessful, musical job application to Prussian military officer, the Margrave Christian Ludwig of Brandenburg-Schwedt. Jubilant and joyful, they call for a diverse and daring line-up of instruments, with combinations of horns, oboes, bassoon, trumpet, flute and recorders, and a Baroque violin piccolo on display.

Some of Australia’s finest Baroque performers will bring the works to life, including Neal Peres Da Costa (harpsichord), Daniel Yeadon (cello), Mikaela Oberg (flute and recorder), Ben Hoadley (bassoon), Richard Fomison (natural trumpet), Michael Dixon and Jenny McLeod-Sneyd (natural horns) and Adam Masters, Kailen Cresp and Fiona McMillan (oboes).

Discovered 100 years after Bach’s death, the works are now widely regarded as masterpieces of human civilization. In 1977, the second concerto was sent into space on the Voyager Golden Record as a supreme example of human achievement.

Artistic Director Madeleine Easton said, “There are few works more recognisable than J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos. For ensembles presenting all six concertos at once, it is a challenge, a huge undertaking of technical and logistical proportions, but it is also a rite of passage for any Bach ensemble – a journey we must take. The technical challenges these concerti present for Bach’s chosen soloists are colossal. Even now in modern times on modern instruments, these works are considered amongst the most difficult in the repertoire. They are also some of the most joyful works Bach ever wrote inspiring happiness time and time again in the listener and performer.”

This rare performance of some of the world’s greatest orchestral works is not to be missed.