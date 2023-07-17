TINKERBELL AND THE DREAM FAIRIES Comes to Royal Botanic Garden Sydney in September

This Spring school holidays, join in an an enchanting world of song and dance as the adventurous Tinkerbell flies into the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney from Saturday 23 September to Sunday 8 October. Along the way, she’ll meet up with some fairy fairies from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the cheeky Mustardseed, fluttery Moth, daring Cobweb and sweet Peaseblossom; who will help Tinkerbell on a magical quest to find her lost wings.



The audience is invited to join in the fun and come along in their favourite fancy dress as fairies, elves, Jedis, pirates or superheroes.



Why not pack a picnic, pack the kids and make a day of it at the Garden?

Venue: Royal Botanic Garden Sydney – Performance Located at Pioneer Garden

Season: Saturday 23 September – Sunday 8 October

Times: Tues & Wed 10am; Thurs to Sat 10am & 1.30pm; Sunday 11am

Prices: Tues, Wed, Thur $25; Fri, Sat, Sun $30 (book 4 tickets get $10 off)

Running Time: Approximately 1 Hour and 15 minutes (No interval)

