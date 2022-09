TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Sets On Sale Dates For Sydney Run

Rogue Projects and The Sydney Fringe will present Ally Morgan's critically-acclaimed one-woman cabaret Not Today at Seymour Centre's Reginald Theatre from 13th - 17th September.

September 2, 2022

Riverside Theatres has announced National Theatre of Parramatta’s Australian premiere season of Choir Boy, by the Academy Award® winning writer of Moonlight, Tarell Alvin McCraney. The production will premiere at Parramatta’s Riverside Theatres in association with Sydney WorldPride from 14 February 2023, before embarking on a national tour.