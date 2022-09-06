TINA â€“ THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Sets On Sale Dates For Sydney Run
A first access presale commences at 9am on Monday 12th September with general-public tickets going on sale at 9am on Thursday 15th September.
Last month the Australian production of the critically acclaimed smash hit TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL was announced to a rapturous response, with the season confirmed at Theatre Royal Sydney from May 2023.
A first access presale commences at 9am on Monday 12th September with general-public tickets going on sale at 9am on Thursday 15th September.
Produced by TEG DAINTY in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and Tina Turner, the musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.
NSW Minister for Tourism and Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said, "TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a critically acclaimed global sensation that will appeal to a broad audience of theatregoers and lovers of live music. Her songs are timeless and her story is truly inspirational making this a show not to be missed. Securing Australian premieres of world-class productions like TINA cements Sydney's position as the nation's capital of live theatre, which is a key pillar of our vision to make NSW the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific."
Paul Dainty AM, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY said, "We were thrilled at the response the TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL announcement received. We expect this critically acclaimed production, that has taken the world by storm and won multiple awards, will delight the legions of Tina Turner fans in Australia and fans of musical theatre."
Producer, Tali Pelman said, "I know Australia is very close to Tina's heart, so we are especially excited to announce tickets going on sale in Sydney. Our musical is about how Tina became not only the music icon we adore, but the woman who continues to motivate and inspire us today."
Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp and wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates.
This new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and presented in association with Tina Turner herself, received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. In March 2019, the German production opened at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, the Broadway production followed in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Dutch production opened at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht, in February 2020. A third European production opened in Fall 2021 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain and the North American Tour commences in September 2022.
One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October, 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution's history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).