THE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW Comes To Sydney Fringe

For the first time ever SHOWMEN PRODUCTIONS are coming to Sydney presenting THE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW as part of SYDNEY FRINGE from 20 to 22 September. This multi award-winning magic show comes to Sydney from sell-out shows at Melbourne's Spiegeltent and a season at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe.

After having debuted in 2018 to sell-out crowds across the country, the Showmen have continued their enormous success, being awarded the 2019 Best Children's Show, Fringe World Weekly Award. In Adelaide, they received further acclaim from GLAM Adelaide, where they were hailed as: "Quite possibly the Penn & Teller of Australia! a??a??a??a??a??!"

As part of SYDNEY FRINGE, THE GREATEST MAGIC SHOW stars Sam and Justin, and the mysterious Ringmaster Brendon Kerss, will debut their brand new, hilarious magic show that also contains breathtaking circus stunts to thrill the kids...and their parents. Incredible illusions, circus artistry, and shooting an unsuspecting furry friend out of a cannon are just some of the things that make this family-friendly magic show the greatest.

Comic magicians Justin Williams and Sam Hume bring their combined 15 years in family entertainment to this magical show, which is anything but a typical children's magic show. The routines from these two charismatic performers are unique, hilarious and absolutely and out of this world.

www.sydneyfringe.com





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You