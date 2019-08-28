THE GIRL WHO JUMPED OFF THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN Comes To Sydney Fringe

Announcing the Sydney premiere of Joanne Hartstone's internationally acclaimed solo show - The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign - headlining as a feature event at the Innocent Bystander Touring Hub at Old 505 Theatre.

Inspired by forgotten histories from the Golden Age of Hollywood, The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign is the epitome of a fringe success story. Originally rehearsed in Hartstone's living room, in its debut season in the 2017 Adelaide Fringe, it won the inaugural 'Made In Adelaide' award, as well as the Holden Street Theatres award. The production then travelled to the Hollywood Fringe where it also picked up a host of awards, nominations and media accolades.

Following the sell-out success of The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign in the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe, Hartstone partnered with UK Lighting and Production Designer Tom Kitney, and in New York they remastered the multi-award winning play into "Technicolour... {Hartstone] practically glows" (TheatreMania.com). At the same time in the US, revelations stemming from Hollywood and the Harvey Weinstein scandal were changing the global conversation about women and exposing #metoo abuses of power.

"The subtext of this play is permeated with abuse against women, which mirrors the public outcry by women-women not only in the entertainment industry but many in professional sports and businesses-women crying out against abuse by men with power over their professional lives and their incomes. Here art certainly mirrors life. I doubt that Hartstone realized that when she wrote the piece, but its timely production at the Theater for the New City, in New York City, has served an important purpose in an historical and social sense." (The Epoch Times)

Hartstone and Kitney were invited to perform their New York scale production in the 2018 Adelaide Cabaret Festival, where once again the show received a wonderful response from critics and audiences alike.

"Like her character creation, Adelaide actor Joanne Hartstone possesses no shortage of talent - and it's all on display here in her writing, singing and even occasional dancing. How she - like poor Evie - is not an international household name defies belief. But Hartstone has carved her own successful niche by writing and performing elegantly crafted, socially relevant original material such as this show." (The Advertiser)

Hartstone and Kitney are no strangers to the international fringe circuit with over 30 festivals under their collective belt, but this will be their first time performing in New South Wales. "Cracking the Sydney scene is certainly a challenge" says Hartstone, "but we know the quality of our work will speak for itself. We want to prove that theatre productions made in South Australia are world class."

Presented by: Hartstone-Kitney Productions

Venue: Innocent Bystander Touring Hub - Old 505 Theatre, 5 Eliza St. Newtown, NSW 2042

Time: 6.15pm & 2.15pm (Saturday Matinee) Running Time: 70 mins

Dates: 10th - 14th September, 2019 Tickets: General Admission $35, Concession $29

Bookings: www.sydneyfringe.com or (02) 9550 6087





