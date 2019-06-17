Sydney Season of ZIRK! CIRCUS Extends

Due to popular demand, the Sydney Premiere season of ZIRK! CIRCUS - The Big Top Circus Spectacular has been extended by a week and will continue through to 21 July. A brand-new global experience which thrilled audiences in South Africa and Singapore and had critics raving, ZIRK! CIRCUS - The Big Top Circus Spectacular will play in a brand new Big Top Chapiteau in the Showring, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park from 3 July.

Eighteen awesome circus acts, all coming to Australia for the first time, feature in ZIRK! CIRCUS - The Big Top Circus Spectacular. The best Russian acts are joined by gravity-defying, death-cheating, thrilling and spectacular circus stars from Cuba, Canada, the USA, Colombia and even a weird and wonderous contortionist from Dagestan. An awesome trampolinist, a jaw-dropping double, double wheel, a Russian master clown, a motorbike globe with a record-breaking 7 riders hurtling around at breakneck speed, a Ringmaster who's starred with America's Ringling Brother Circus, and many more combine for ZIRK! The show contains no animal acts.

A circus like no other featuring an incomparable international ensemble, ZIRK! exceeds all expectations with principal artists that have featured in Cirque du Soleil, The Russian State Circus, Swiss National Circus and Europe's top shows such as Circus Roncalli, Germany's famed Krone and the cutting edge Flic Flac - fast-paced, family-friendly and jampacked with 140 years of circus tradition.

"We're thrilled that Sydney is so excited about ZIRK! and that we have been able to extend the season. I agree with Discovery.com - 'Circus doesn't get much wilder than this', or funnier or more entertaining. It's a circus the children will never forget, and a show that adults could only dream of. A two hour spectacular showing in its own beautiful brand new Italian made Big Top Tent," says producer Andrew Guild who has a 50-year association with Russian circus and spent eight-months combing the world seeking-out and signing-up the best acts on the international circus circuit.

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 13 61 00





