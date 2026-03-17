Riverside Live at PHIVE to Host OF THE LAND ON WHICH WE MEET in April

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Created by the Naarm-based circus company behind Common Dissonance (2019) and Arterial (2021), acclaimed Na Djinang Circus will present Of The Land On Which We Meet, a visually striking three-hander exploring contemporary Australia's complex relationships with its histories, land, and spirit, at Riverside's Live at PHIVE on 23rd April.

Set on a monochrome stage dotted with small pools of sand and a single illuminated picture frame, performers Johnny Brown, Violetta Van Geyzel and Manelaya Kaydo-Nitis embark on a dreamlike and deeply intimate journey through three distinct personal stories of Country. Highly skilled circus intertwines with thrilling movement, contemporary dance and theatre to create a work that is both powerful and poetic. Bodies rocking effortlessly between structures and patterns shaped by both poise and franticness, and profound intimacy and solitude, Of The Land On Which We Meet sees the performers come together and apart with an otherworldly, water-like fluidity.

At times moving as a singular organism and at others existing across a spectrum of difference, the trio engage in breathtaking circus feats — building complex human structures that stretch toward the ceiling, moving across one another's bodies like islands, and returning low to the floor with striking physical precision and delicate artistry.

Exploring themes of connection in modern Australia, the unseen bonds between First Nations People, and connection to Country, Of The Land On Which We Meet asks us how we can celebrate the land's incredible 60,000+ year past and re-discover its future.