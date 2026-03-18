Broadway Talent Joins Local Students for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME in Hurstville

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ACTiv Elite Performers a local performing arts school in Sydney's St George region, is bringing international talent to the stage, with two Broadway performers set to appear in an upcoming production at Hurstville Entertainment Centre.

ACTiv Elite Theatre Co will present Once Upon a One More Time from 23-25 April, featuring students performing alongside Broadway artists Lexi Toye (Hamilton) and Teddy Toye (Mean Girls, The Prom, Bring It On, Lysistrata Jones).

The production offers performers a rare opportunity to rehearse and perform with international professionals, bringing a global theatre experience to the local studio.

ACTiv Elite Performers, based in the Georges River area, delivers training in dance, drama, singing and aerial arts to hundreds of students each week. The organisation is approaching its 21st -year anniversary and continues to expand opportunities for young performers through large-scale productions and money-can't-buy experiences.

Principal Charisse Graber said; "This is a rare opportunity for our students to gain insight into professional performers and their process. I honestly don't know who is more excited, the adults or the kids!"

The international stars will work closely with students throughout rehearsals and performances, providing mentorship and insight into the realities of a professional performing career.

Performances run 23-25 April 2026.