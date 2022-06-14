Sydney Season of CRUEL INTENTIONS Extends By Popular Demand

David Venn Enterprises has announced that the Sydney season of Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical has been extended by popular demand, while new seats have just been released in Melbourne and Brisbane.



Amid standing ovations during its Australian premiere season in Melbourne, the cast of the electric '90s hit musical cannot wait to bring the show to Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra.



Based on the acclaimed cult 1999 film, re-released in cinemas in 2019 with a new TV series in development, this hit '90s musical sets a scandalous tone for romance and seduction, with hilariously fun scenes and exhilarating performances that will have you dancing in the aisles and screaming for more. Are you ready to make your wager?



Sydney performances kick off at The State Theatre from 30 June while Brisbane audiences should be quick to snap up new seats just released ahead of the premiere on 27 July at Fortitude Musical Hall.



"The audience response has been absolutely incredible. They are literally singing and dancing in their seats and having the time of their lives. It's pure joy! This show is the ultimate '90s throwback, taking a night at the theatre to a whole new level" says David.



Audiences will be treated to a killer line up of back-to-back hits including Bittersweet Symphony (The Verve), Every You and Every Me (Placebo), Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), Sometimes (Britney Spears), Just A Girl (No Doubt), Foolish Games (Jewel), Genie In A Bottle (Christina Aguilera), Candy (Mandy Moore), Breakfast At Tiffany's (Deep Blue Something), Kiss Me (Sixpence None the Richer), Iris (The Goo Goo Dolls), I'll Make Love To You (Boyz II Men), and more.



Penned by the writer and director of the film Roger Kumble, along with Jordan Ross and Lindsey Rosin, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical received rave reviews from Hollywood royalty and original film cast members during its USA and UK tours.



An all-Australian cast of singers, dancers and actors has been assembled, with musical theatre superstar Kirby Burgess (Baby in GFO's Dirty Dancing, The Wedding Singer, Bring It On: The Musical) as the scheming seductress Kathryn, the role made famous by Sarah Michelle Gellar.



Hallmark movie heartthrob Drew Weston will be very much the brooding ab-fest as Ryan Phillippe's character Sebastian. Drew is also no stranger to the mainstage, having starred as Danny Zuko in Grease, as well as roles in Dream Lover, Mary Poppins and MTC's Hay Fever.



Helpmann Award-nominated performer Francine Cain has a slew of mainstage principal role credits and will play the naive Cecile (played by Selma Blair in the movie), who becomes entangled in Sebastian and Kathryn's plot of revenge, and participates in 'that' iconic kiss with Kathryn.



Kelsey Halge has landed her breakout role as the virtuous Annette Hargrove, the subject of Sebastian's desires, played by Reese Witherspoon in the movie.



Musical theatre favourite Euan Fistrovic Doidge performs Blaine, following his Helpmann Award nominated role as Felicia in Priscilla Queen of the Desert and the coveted lead as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever. The accomplished Joseph Spanti takes on the role of Blaine's closetted lover Greg. Audiences might remember him best with his shirt off in Netflix's smash hit tween series Dive Club. Talented up and comer and recent QUT graduate Rishab Kern is making his professional stage debut as Ronald.



Australian ARIA nominated jazz vocalist and multi award winning musical theatre star Fem Belling stars as Mrs Caldwell. Fem's previous roles include principal characters in Hairspray, Fame, Footloose, Cats & Liza Minnelli in the 2011 production of The Boy from Oz starring Todd McKenney.



A dynamite, energetic ensemble rounds out the cast with Etuate Lutui, Daniel Erbacher (Legally Blonde, It's Only Life, Grease), Sheridan Adams, Morgan Heynes and Darcey Eagle (Billy Elliot, the Musical, Lazarus, Tommy).



Leading the creative team is multi-Green Room Award nominated Alister Smith, who achieved widespread critical acclaim for the national tour of The Wedding Singer, and sellout seasons of Bring It On: The Musical. The talented Daniel Puckey (Muriel's Wedding The Musical, The Book of Mormon) thrills as Musical Director and leader of the live band, with dynamic choreographer Freya List (Chess, Next To Normal, RENT) bringing fresh '90s energy to the 21 iconic songs that range from powerhouse ballads to rock anthems.



Accomplished Lighting Designer Declan O'Neill (The Wedding Singer, Bring It On: The Musical) brings to life the moody world of Manhattan's seductive elite. Craig Wilkinson and the team at Optikal Bloc have crafted the Video Design for the national tour.



The Sydney premiere kicks off at Sydney's State Theatre from 30 June.



The roof of Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall is set to rock from 27 July, with Perth's Regal Theatre keeping the hits pumping from 24 August.



The party will hit Adelaide's Her Majesty's Theatre from 8 September before exploding into Canberra Theatre on 5 October.



The national tour is supported by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - an Australian Government initiative.

