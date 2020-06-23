Sydney Season of COME FROM AWAY Will Be Rescheduled

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, and in line with recent and current Federal and State Government restrictions and orders, producers Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog Productions are unable to proceed with the forthcoming Sydney season of COME FROM AWAY at the State Theatre, scheduled to commence performances on 1 August 2020.

Producer Rodney Rigby said, "We look forward to re-scheduling the Sydney season once we have a clear path to present COME FROM AWAY as it will be seen on Broadway, London, Toronto and across North America. We look forward to when theatres can re-open without social distancing restrictions and communities can gather together to tell and share their stories."

COME FROM AWAY was scheduled to open in Sydney following a wildly successful nine-month season in Melbourne, where it earned the title of the most successful production in the Comedy Theatre's 92-year history, garnering stellar reviews and attracting spontaneous standing ovations at every performance.

As soon as the producers know when the current restrictions will be lifted and they will be able to present the show as intended by its creators, they will be working hard to reschedule the Sydney season.

Ticketholders will be contacted by the producers and Ticketmaster soon regarding the process for obtaining ticket refunds.

