Sydney Coming-Of-Age Story A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW Set For Australian Premiere At Flight Path Theatre

Gavin Roach will present the Australian premiere of A Hundred Words for Snow, at Marrickville's Flight Path Theatre from 11th to 23rd May. Starring solo performer and Green Room-award winner Erin Pattinson (Flesh Coloured Panties), A Hundred Words for Snow is an epic, coming-of-age story, about being an explorer in a melting world.

Rory's dad was an explorer. Well, not literally. Literally, he was a geography teacher. But inside, she knows, he was Bear Grylls. And when he dies suddenly in an accident, Rory knows she needs to make one last expedition. With a plastic compass and Dad's ashes at her side, Rory sets off in the footsteps of all the dead beardy explorers before her, to get Dad to the North Pole. Before Mum finds out they've gone.

Written by UK playwright and director Tatty Hennessy, who travelled to the Arctic Circle on a research trip, this one-person play earned acclaim across the UK. It was first produced at the Arcola Theatre, London, in 2018 and is the winner of the 2017 Heretic Voices Monologue Competition.

A new production was performed at the 2018 VAULT Festival, where it was the winner of a VAULT Origins Award for outstanding new work from the VAULT Festival. It then toured the UK, with a run at the Trafalgar Studios in London's West End in 2019, described as 'warm, witty and wonderful' by The Stage UK.

Co-director of Flight Path Theatre, Kate Bookallil, said: "...We are thrilled to be able to give a home to this inspired production. A Hundred Words For Snow is a theatrical event that is sure to affect you. We would love you to support an interstate company and make them feel welcome in the Inner West at Flight Path Theatre, where connecting is what we do best!"

A Hundred Words for Snow is directed and produced by Gavin Roach, starring performer Erin Pattinson, with sound design by Connor Ross and lighting design by Spencer Herd.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.flightpaththeatre.org/whats-on/a-hundred-words-for-snow.