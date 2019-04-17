Rising Russian Piano Star Debuts At Sydney Opera House

Rising piano star Yulianna Avdeeva will make her debut on the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall stage alongside the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in Yulianna Avdeeva performs Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 (15, 17 and 18 May).

Following a successful Australian debut recital at the City Recital Hall in 2018, the Russian pianist will return to perform Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1. on the Sydney Opera House mainstage, this time accompanied by Australia's premier orchestra.

Regarded for her interpretation of Chopin's works, the young pianist is looking forward to performing at the iconic venue.

"I am very excited to return to Sydney this May to perform Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and conductor Andrey Boreyko," says Avdeeva.

"This wonderful concerto gives us a unique chance to discover the inner world of the 20-year-old Chopin, expressed through noble dramatics and an elegant use of traditional Polish folk dance rhythms. I can't wait to share this magnificent music with the Sydney audience!"

Since winning first prize in the Chopin Competition in 2010, Avdeeva has become an in-demand pianist on the international circuit. A leading musician of her generation, the young artist has toured with the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. Avdeeva's Australian debut recital in 2018 was met with such enthusiasm that the Sydney Symphony Orchestra immediately invited her to return to perform in its 2019 season.

Fellow Russian Andrey Boreyko will also join Avdeeva, leading the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in a program featuring Krysztof Meyer's Hommage à Johannes Brahms and an orchestration by Arnold Schoenberg of Brahms' Piano Quartet in G minor, alongside Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1.





