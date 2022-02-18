Rehearsals Underway For NORTH BY NORTHWEST Sydney Premiere

Rehearsals have commenced for the thrilling stage adaption of Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest which has its Sydney Premiere at the Lyric Theatre for an exclusive and limited season from March 9 until April 3.

Led by Director Simon Phillips, David Campbell and the cast have immersed themselves in this gripping production adapted for the stage by Carolyn Burns that combines the magic of film and theatre live on stage, featuring every twist, turn and hairbreadth escape from Hitchcock's original genius work.

"Being in the rehearsal room with such a wonderful, talented and fun group of actors has really made this show come alive for me. I can't wait to get to rehearsals each day and step into the shoes of such an iconic character as Roger O.Thornhill. This show really has to be seen to be believed. Buckle up Sydney it's going to be a wild ride!" said David Campbell.

Joining David Campbell on stage is an acclaimed Australian cast including Helpmann Award winners Amber McMahon returning in the role as femme fatale Eve Kendall, beloved stage and screen actor Bert LaBonté as Vandamm and theatre veteran Genevieve Lemon as Mrs Thornhill. Playing a myriad of characters throughout the production are Nicholas Bell, Berynn Schwerdt, Dorje Swallow, Kaeng Chan, Lachlan Woods, Sharon Millerchip, Tony Llewellyn Jones, Wadih Dona with Caroline Craig, Doug Hansell and Alex Rathgeber.

Roger O. Thornhill's uneventful life is turned upside down when he is thrust into a world of espionage, romance and murder. Abducted by thugs who insist he is a government agent named George Kaplan, the harried New York exec is hunted by ruthless spies in a break-neck journey involving the Feds, crop-dusting planes, a blonde femme fatale and a cliff-hanger that has to be seen to be believed. From the skyscraper canyons of New York City to the Black Hills of South Dakota, drunken car rides down twisting roads, a love affair on a train, to the famous cliffhanger ending on Mount Rushmore, all will be ingeniously recreated live on stage utilising clever set design, dynamic projections and an instantly recognisable score.

Director Simon Phillips said, "It has been wonderful to watch this incredible cast jump into rehearsals with such enthusiasm and passion and it's really exciting to watch new cast members like David and Bert breathing fresh life into their roles. This is a truly special show that celebrates the diverse talents of a group of actors in a way that's sure to deliver an exhilarating night at the theatre. We are so thrilled to be finally bringing our international hit to Sydney and cannot wait to get on to the Lyric Stage from March 9."

Originally produced by the Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) and Kay & McLean Productions, this thrilling adaptation of Hitchcock's classic spy-thriller enjoyed an overwhelmingly successful premiere season at Arts Centre Melbourne in 2015 as well as subsequent sell out seasons in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Toronto and the UK, receiving glowing reviews and standing ovations.

Learn more at www.northbynorthwesttheplay.com.