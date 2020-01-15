Opera House Announces New Summer Pop-Up Bar

Tudor-inspired glamour and regal decadence has descended on the Sydney Opera House with a new summer pop-up SIX Bar poured by Mumm at Portside Sydney, until 5 March.



The playful summer pop-up is inspired by fierce pop-musical SIX, currently playing in the Sydney Opera House Studio. In the Australian premiere of the acclaimed West End hit, the six wives of Britain's most notorious monarch, King Henry VIII, take to the mic to tell their side of 'herstory'.



Opera House Partner G.H. Mumm will bring the show's regal theme to the SIX Bar with eye-catching Mumm Grand Cordon and Grand Cordon Rosé 'POPtails' and flutes of the cuvées, which has long been the champagne of choice for sovereigns around the world. Guests can indulge in a menu fit for a queen, including chicken liver pâté with brandy and sweet wine jelly on walnut and fruit bread, Welsh rarebit with decadent melted cheese on sourdough, and kingfish sashimi with star anise and ruby grapefruit dressing.



On Friday and Saturday nights, the plush purple carpet will be rolled out for a game of classic English quoits, and the feel-good party atmosphere will continue after the sun sets with an all-female DJ line-up spinning late into the evening.



Mastercard customers will be treated to a complimentary charcuterie or cheese box when they spend $40 or more at the SIX Bar poured by Mumm. It's one of many Summer Specials offered by the Opera House Major Partner including a 20% parking discount and entry into a daily draw to win $100 when purchasing Sydney Opera House tickets or tours using Mastercard.



Across its many venues throughout summer, the Opera House is presenting an exhilarating line-up of groundbreaking theatre, comedy and music. Highlights include Myra Dubois's hysterically funny 'funeral' celebrations in Dead Funny (18-29 Feb), Detroit's minimal techno pioneer Robert Hood (6 Mar), a radical re-imagining of one of Australia's greatest horror tales Wake in Fright (11-15 Feb). Comedian Jonathan Biggins' will also bring his sympathetic but uncompromising picture of visionary, reformer and rabble-rouser Paul Keating in The Gospel According to Paul to the Playhouse (18-22 Feb).



Find out more about upcoming summer shows at sydneyoperahouse.com





Our thoughts are with all of the communities who continue to be affected by the bushfires and the brave firefighters and volunteers working tirelessly to keep these communities safe.

For all performances throughout the month of January, the Opera House has arranged donation buckets to be placed outside performance venues where patrons can make donations to support the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. We thank you for your generous contributions and support.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You