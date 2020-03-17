Opera Australia Cancels LA TRAVIATA on Sydney Harbour

Opera Australia has cancelled its upcoming Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, La Traviata, due to the government ban on static public gatherings of more than 500 people.

The season of La Traviata on Sydney Harbour was scheduled to run from Friday 27 March until Sunday 26 April.

Opera Australia CEO Rory Jeffes released the following statement:

These are unprecedented circumstances for Opera Australia and an extremely challenging time for the performing arts sector as a whole, but we understand how vital it is that we all work together to keep people safe.

We're very proud to be the only major opera company in the world where more than 50 per cent of our revenue comes from ticket sales. However, as Australia's largest arts employer, with almost 1600 employees, this strength is also our biggest challenge through the COVID-19 crisis.

Ticket-holders will be entitled to a refund but are also being encouraged to consider exchanging their tickets for a performance later in the year, converting their ticket to a gift voucher or to a donation to Opera Australia if they're in a position to do so.





