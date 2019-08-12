New Play STREET Announced At Sydney Fringe

A powerful new play about the harsh reality of living on the street headlines at Sydney Fringe this September. STREET by Liviu Monsted is a hard-hitting, confronting commentary on homelessness and, social responsibility.

For Foster and Miriam, being alone and unseen is the norm, that is, until they're unexpectedly confronted by two people who are seemingly new to the cruel reality of living on the street.

Written and Directed by Liviu Monsted, (Deadhouse: Tales of City Morgue, Passing Time, In Waiting) and produced by Abe Bastoli (with support from Actors Anonymous) STREET is a harsh and revealing look into the lives of young people trying to survive on the streets day to day.

Liviu Monsted says he wrote the play as a reaction to the startling number of homeless people she was noticing on the streets of Sydney.

"Homelessness is by far one of the most atrocious acts of neglect towards fellow human beings I can think of. Certain life experiences should never be forced upon humans and we need to see these for what they are... not romanticized or fantasized away.

"I want STREET to be an active force for good so I am deeply excited and humbled to be raising money and support for Youth Off the Streets - an organisation that, sadly, is still desperately needed in our society."

STREET stars Stuart Prime, Talia Chenaye, Lucy Hadfield, Benn Spillane and Hunter Clarke and plays at the Chippen Street Theatre for a limited season nightly at 7pm, Wed 25 to Sat 28 September as part of Sydney Fringe.





