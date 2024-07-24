National Gallery And Wesfarmers Arts Renew First Nations Arts Partnership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With a demonstrated shared commitment to elevating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art here and around the world, the support of Wesfarmers Arts as the National Gallery's First Nations Arts Partner enables the delivery of ambitious projects and initiatives with a First Nations focus.

The $2.5 million partnership extends the commitment by Wesfarmers to Australia's national visual arts institution to 20 years – one of the longest from a corporate partner in the National Gallery's history.

Building on the success of the partnership to date, the renewed investment will enable a range of artistic projects and programming and leadership and professional development initiatives over the next six years – including:

Support for showcasing First Nations art on the international stage including the major exhibition Emily Kam Kngwarray to be presented in one of the world's most visited galleries – the Tate Modern in 2025.



Development and presentation of the National Indigenous Art Triennial in Kamberri/Canberra and then across the country through a dynamic touring program. This includes the recently announced After The Rain – the fifth iteration of the Triennial presented by Artistic Director and Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku-Yalanji artist Tony Albert, opening in December 2025.



Delivery of the successful First Nations leadership and professional development program; Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program which plays a leading role in building capacity within the arts sector.



Bringing the international touring exhibition Ever Present: First People's Art of Australia back to Kamberri/Canberra after successful showings in Boorloo/Perth, Singapore and Aotearoa/New Zealand. Ever Present brings together works from the national collection and Wesfarmers Collection of Australian Art to share over 150 First Nations artists' work with over 200,000 people. The exhibition will open at the National Gallery this September.

Development of education and public programs that use art as a tool to share the cultures, histories and realities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.



Production of digital content initiatives with a First Nations focus to share with online audiences around the world, including working with First Nations content creators.

Since 2009 the National Gallery's partnership with Wesfarmers Arts has seen over 450,000 visitors in 11 locations across the country experience the National Indigenous Art Triennials; 122 First Nations arts professionals graduate from leadership and fellowship programs; millions access online content; and hundreds of thousands of visitors travel to Kamberri/Canberra to experience the world's largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art.

Dr Nick Mitzevich, National Gallery Director, said: ‘The National Gallery and Wesfarmers have a shared belief in the power of art to profoundly impact our lives, to uplift, challenge and inspire. For the last 14 years, Wesfarmers has enabled the National Gallery to elevate and share First Nations art across Australia and internationally with incredible outcomes – and we are excited to see what the future of this partnership brings to First Nations art.'

Michael Chaney AO, Chairman Wesfarmers, said: ‘Wesfarmers has enjoyed a wonderful partnership with the National Gallery of Australia since 2009 as the Gallery's First Nations Arts Partner. It's both an honour and pleasure to play our part in bringing the art of Australia's First Nations peoples to our national community and international visitors – this is a most Australian contribution to world culture.'

KEY DATES

4 Jul – 6 Oct 2024 | Applications open for Dhiraamalang: Wesfarmers First Nations Arts Leadership Program

14 Sep 2024 – Aug 2025 | Ever Present: First People's Art of Australia exhibition opens in Kamberri/Canberra

10 Jul 2025 – 13 Jan 2026 | Emily Kam Kngwarray on display at Tate Modern, United Kingdom

Dec 2025 – Aug 2026 | 5th National Indigenous Art Triennial on display at the National Gallery

Comments