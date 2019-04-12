NORMAL by Katie Pollock Comes to Old 505 Theatre

Poppy has developed a tick. A twitch. A spasm. It spreads through her body, then her group of school friends and before long, the whole town. Nobody can explain it, but as the disease spreads, the community begins to fracture along lines that turn into deep fissures. Who or what is to blame? And how are they going to fix it?

Inspired by the true story of "the town that caught Tourette's", this play is dark, provocative and theatrically inventive. A cast of four play eight women in this new work by award-winning Sydney playwright Katie Pollock.

Cast includes: Cecilia Morrow, Alexandra Morgan and Finley Penrose.

The play will be published by Currency Press and available for sale at a special show price at Old 505 Theatre, or online through currency.com.au or australianplays.org

SHOWS: May 29-June 15 (previews May 29, 30, opening May 31) Tues-Sat @ 8pm.

BOOKINGS: old505theatre.com/shows/normal-1542597399.html

TIX: $45 premium adults / $40 adults / $30 conc, industry, under 30 / 'Pay what you want previews' Old 505 Theatre, 5 Eliza Street, Newtown





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You