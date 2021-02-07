Michael Shafar Brings 110% to Sydney's The Factory Theatre

Michael Shafar returns to Sydney's The Factory Theatre for one night only ready to give 110%!

Building on the success of Jewish-ish, Kosher Bacon and his critically acclaimed shows 50/50 and Getting Better, which chronicled his diagnosis with testicular cancer, Michael is back in Sydney to deliver more of his uniquely dark observations and hilarious stories.

Surviving cancer and sharing that experience on stage really changed Shafar's philosophy on comedy. 110% sees Shafar in the same vein - raw and honest - talking about undergoing cancer treatment while living in locked down Melbourne, the perils of skinny jeans and, of course, bagels.

Since leaving a career in law, Shafar has been working busily to try and justify that decision to his Jewish mother. Working as a comedian and comedy writer for 10's The Project, he has (somewhat) achieved that - making a name for himself as one of the fastest rising stars in Australian comedy, performing internationally and selling out shows across the country.

The event takes place on Saturday 20 March at 8pm. Bookings can be made at factorytheatre.com.au.