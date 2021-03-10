Manly Art Gallery & Museum Presents BIRDLAND Exhibition

Ornithophiles and bird watchers will be in heaven at the upcoming Manly Art Gallery & Museum exhibition entitled Birdland by acclaimed Australian contemporary artist Leila Jeffreys.

In this specially curated exhibition, patrons will be treated to photographs and video works that will reconnect them with nature.

Jeffreys' quirky yet enthralling works explore the connection between birds and humans.

Her feathered subjects are large-format portrait photographs with a meticulous attention to colour, line, form and composition - portraying her subjects as intricately and distinctively as human beings.

Described as "quasi-anthropomorphic", through their attention to detail Jeffreys' photographs infuse a distinctive human-like character on her avian subjects.

Native Australian birds feature exclusively in Jeffreys' exhibition, with budgerigars and pigeons, taking centre stage this time.

Mayor Michael Regan said it was exciting that MAG&M was to play host to an Australian artist who has an international profile having had solo exhibits in commercial galleries in the USA and the United Kingdom.

"I am delighted that MAG&M will be host to this internationally-acclaimed artist in her first solo exhibition in an Australian public gallery," Cr Regan said.

"Birdland will include the first showing in Australia of collected works from Leila's Pigeon Series. The exhibition also features two of Leila's extraordinary video works."

"There is no doubt these works will provide a 'wow' factor and give viewers an appreciation of the wonders of birds and the skill applied by the artist in bringing them to life - almost."

"The portraits are vibrant and unique, and I'm thrilled to see them come to our premier art venue."

Birdland is on exhibition at MAG&M 3 April - 20 June, 2021. For details, go to https://www.northernbeaches.nsw.gov.au/things-to-do/arts-and-culture/manly-art-gallery-museum/exhibitions/future-exhibitions.