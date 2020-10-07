Magical Cast Announced For PIPPIN

PIPPIN opens at the Sydney Lyric Theatre at The Star for an exclusive season from 24 November 2020.

Producers John Frost and Suzanne Jones today announced their stellar cast for the high-flying, death-defying hit Broadway musical PIPPIN which opens at the Sydney Lyric Theatre at The Star for an exclusive season from 24 November 2020.

The role of the young and confused protagonist Pippin will be played by Ainsley Melham, who performed the title role in Aladdin on Broadway and across Australia. The charming and manipulative Leading Player, the ultimate ring master of the show, will be Gabrielle McClinton, who played the role on Broadway and beyond. Returning to the stage after an extraordinary award-winning career on television is Kerri-Anne Kennerley who will play Berthe, Pippin's saucy grandmother.

Simon Burke (Les Misérables, La Cage Aux Folles in London's West End) will play Charles, Pippin's demanding father, while Lucy Maunder (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Beautiful) will be playing Catherine, a widow and mother who falls in love with Pippin. In the role of Pippin's conniving stepmother Fastrada will be Leslie Bell (Broadway's Chicago and Ragtime), with Euan Doidge (Les Misérables, Kinky Boots) playing the role of her son Lewis, Pippin's half-brother.

Also joining the cast as Players and Swings are Danik Abishev, Olivia Carniato, Angelique Cassimatis, Bayley Edmends, Joel Granger, Chaska Halliday, Matt Jenson, Zoe Marshall, Harley McLeish, William Meager, Joe Meldrum, Amy Nightingale-Olsen, Thomas Remalli, Gretel Scarlett, Suzanne Steele, Andrew Sumner and Jessica Ward.

"We're thrilled to introduce the sensational cast who will bring this exhilarating musical to life and open up Sydney musical theatre again. The Gordon Frost Organisation has always had the capacity to assemble high calibre casts during its 40 year history of productions, and PIPPIN is no different" said producer John Frost. "This astonishing new production of PIPPIN was the most nominated Broadway show of the year, and has gone on to thrill audiences across the globe. Now it's Australia's turn to enjoy the magic of PIPPIN with this incredible cast led by Ainsley Melham, Gabrielle McClinton, Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Simon Burke and Leslie Bell who are all making their GFO debut. It's wonderful also to welcome back Lucy Maunder and Euan Doidge to the GFO family."

The Australian Premiere has been secured exclusively for Sydney by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW and will be a major drawcard for visitors to NSW.

NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, said, "The staging of PIPPIN marks a major turning point as we re-open our beautiful Harbour City. Our lives have been on hold for the past six months - this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a COVID-safe night out at the theatre, dine at a favourite restaurant and even treat yourself to a hotel stay. You're guaranteed to have a fantastic time, while doing your bit to reinvigorate the NSW visitor economy."

Matt Bekier, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Star, said, "We're thrilled to be involved with bringing PIPPIN to The Star and welcoming theatre audiences back to our complex. An extraordinary cast has been assembled and this production provides Sydneysiders an opportunity to once again support live entertainment, and enjoy the world-class amenities on offer at The Star."

This unforgettable new production is the winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Hailed by the New York Times as "Astonishing. A PIPPIN for the 21st century. Dazzling and awe-inspiring", it's unlike anything you have ever seen before!

With a beloved score by Oscar and Grammy winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), PIPPIN tells the story of a young man at a crossroads in his life. Does he follow in the footsteps of his father, one of the most powerful men in the land? Or does he strike out on his own, to find his own 'corner of the sky'? PIPPIN is a play within a play. The story is told by a travelling troupe of actors and acrobats (called 'Players'), directed by the mysterious Leading Player. Like a vaudeville act, the Players both act out the roles of the story and speak directly to the audience.

The captivating new production is directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Hair, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess). It features sizzling choreography by Tony Award nominee Chet Walker in the style of Bob Fosse and circus creation of breathtaking acrobatics by Gypsy Snider of the Montreal-based circus company Les 7 doigts de la main (also known as 7 Fingers). PIPPIN features many Broadway standards including Corner of the Sky, Magic To Do, Glory, No Time at All, Morning Glow and Love Song.

With a book by Roger O. Hirson and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, PIPPIN features music supervision by Ryan Cantwell, arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman, scenic design by Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design by Dominique Lemieux, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner, sound design by Jonathan Deans and Garth Helm. PIPPIN is produced in Australia by John Frost and Suzanne Jones in association with Barry and Fran Weissler, and Howard and Janet Kagan. PIPPIN was first performed at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, and is produced in Australia by John Frost, Suzanne Jones, Foundation Theatres and The Star.

The exhilarating Tony Award-winning hit musical PIPPIN is full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from the composer of Wicked. Join us ... for this magical, unforgettable production!

Venue Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star

Season From 24 November 2020

Performance Times Tues 7pm, Wed-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm

Prices: From $69.90 (Transaction fees apply)

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100

Tickets can be easily exchanged up to 72 hours before your scheduled performance date, simply by emailing the request to Customer.service@ticketmaster.com.au.

During the season of PIPPIN, the Sydney Lyric will operate in accordance with its Covid Safe Plan with the goal of ensuring that each patron's experience at the theatre is made as safe as reasonably possible. The Covid Safe Plan applicable when performances occur will be made available on the theatre's website.

