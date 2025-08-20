Ku-ring-gai Council Challenged Over Marian Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Local residents and arts supporters are launching a new campaign to save Marian Street Theatre, calling on Ku-ring-gai Council to prioritize arts and culture in the community.

The iconic Killara theatre has remained virtually unused and without public funding for more than a decade. Now, a grassroots community action group known as Marian St ACTION (Arts and Culture Together In Our Neighbourhood) will challenge the Council to restore the venue.

Longtime theatre personality Tony Bates, Chair of Marian St ACTION, urged residents to speak up:

“In fact, we'd like the whole arts community to email council. Ku-ring-gai are putting the arts last. Ku-ring-gai already has 207 parks, playgrounds and sports fields, 67 tennis courts, two golf courses, and one fitness and aquatic centre — but for those with creative interests, there is only Roseville Arts Centre and Marian St Theatre, which has been closed for over 12 years. Ku-ring-gai’s vibrant grassroots arts scene has been forced out of the area, with groups like Marian Street Theatre for Young People, Pymble Players, Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic, Sanskriti, Hummingsong Choir, and Challis Singers performing elsewhere.”

He also noted the disparity between Ku-ring-gai and neighboring councils: Willoughby has four performance spaces and two visual arts venues; the Northern Beaches has two performance and four visual arts spaces; and Ryde is building two new performance spaces in addition to four heritage houses for arts organisations.

Currently, Ku-ring-gai Council has placed the already approved Marian Street Theatre rebuild as Option 4 (of 4) in its Special Rates Variation proposal, which aims to reduce its infrastructure backlog. The approved design includes two indoor and one outdoor performance space, a rehearsal room, new amenities, and a café opening into Selkirk Park. According to campaign organizers, the plan would cost just $1.32 more per week per ratepaying household.

“Now is the time for action to restore some semblance of culture in our area!” Bates said.

Residents are encouraged to email Ku-ring-gai Council at srv@krg.nsw.gov.au by August 31 or visit marianstaction.com.au to learn more.