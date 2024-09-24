Kris Nelson Named Festival Director For Sydney Festival 2026 - 2029

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kris Nelson will assume the role of Festival Director for Sydney Festival from 2026 to 2029, leading the festival into its milestone 50th edition in 2026.

The Sydney Festival Board shared the news today, with Nelson joining the fold following a six-and-a-half year stint as Artistic Director and CEO at the prestigious London International Festival of Theatre (LIFT).

Sydney Festival Chair, Kate Dundas, said: "We are delighted to announce Kris Nelson as the new Festival Director of Sydney Festival. Kris’ impressive leadership at LIFT, alongside his vast international experience, makes him an exceptional fit for Sydney Festival. His innovative approach to programming, commitment to diverse voices, and deep understanding of both artists and audiences will ensure that Sydney Festival continues to thrive as a dynamic and inspiring cultural event. We look forward to the bold and exciting vision Kris will bring as we embark on this next chapter."

Nelson was named incoming Festival Director after an extensive global search which saw over 100 individuals express interest in the role. The Canadian migrant is set to relocate to Australia later this year after more than a decade spent living and working in the UK and Ireland.

As Artistic Director and CEO of LIFT, Nelson was responsible for the biennial festival program of international performance in London. Held every second June and taking place across numerous venues, LIFT has drawn international acclaim for its brave stagings of contemporary, political and experimental theatre. Nelson’s dynamic programs as Artistic Director and CEO with LIFT featured the likes of 24-hour theatrical phenomenon The Second Woman by Sydney’s own Randall and Breckon, named The Guardian’s top theatre pick of 2023, and past Sydney Festival favourite, the indoor beachside opera work, Sun & Sea. He also commissioned premieres of several globally successful British works including I Am From Reykjavik by Sonia Hughes and

The Making of Pinocchio by Cade & MacAskill. In 2021, Nelson lead LIFT to launch Concept Touring, an innovative platform designed to explore sustainable forms of international collaboration with little to no travel; it led to Nassim Soleimanpour and Omar Elerian’s LIFT 2024 hit, ECHO (Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen).

Ahead of his move to Sydney, Kris Nelson said: “Becoming Festival Director of Sydney Festival is a tremendous opportunity. I love Sydney Festival’s DNA – it’s truly one of the world’s greats. It’s a festival that originates new ideas and ways of seeing the world as it shares powerful, daring and joyful performing arts with audiences across the city. I’ve long been inspired by the ambition, diversity and talent in the Australian cultural sector, and I love the festival’s ability to empower Australian artists to create their boldest and best. Sydney is an exciting world city – vibrant, sophisticated and multicultural. I can’t wait to make it my home and lead the team to create future-facing festivals that shape the times and resonate with audiences in every corner of the city.”

Originally from Saskatoon in Canada, Nelson has spent over a decade working internationally in arts and cultural events and is no stranger to making his mark on a new city through his bold curation. While cutting his teeth working as a freelance curator and producer on festivals across Canada including Vancouver’s PuSh International Performing Arts Festival and the roving Magnetic North Theatre Festival, Nelson also championed the works of experimental Canadian theatre and dance companies via his own Montréal-based touring agency, Antonym Productions. Nelson later relocated to Ireland where he served as Festival Director of the Dublin Fringe Festival from 2013 to 2017, Ireland’s largest multi-disciplinary arts festival and one of the few curated fringe events in the world.

Current Sydney Festival Director Olivia Ansell will unveil the 2025 program – her fourth and final in the role – late next month. In the meantime, she has shared her delight at Kris’ appointment: “I’m thrilled for Kris and for Sydney. I’m excited to see the next evolution of the festival unfold, with a great collaborator like Kris at the helm.”

The full Sydney Festival 2025 program will be made public on Wednesday 30 October with the festival running 4-26 January. The World Premiere of Siegfried & Roy: The Unauthorised Opera; a one-off performance from Rufus Wainwright at Sydney Opera House; and US singer-songwriter Jalen Ngonda’s debut Sydney shows have already been announced.

Kris Nelson will present his first program in January 2026.

Sydney Festival will announce its 2025 program, curated by Olivia Ansell, on 30 October 2025.

