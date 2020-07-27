GIF OF DANCE Delivers Performance Straight To Your Phone For Darwin Festival

GIF of Dance is coming to Darwin Festival this 6-16 August for a season of animated dance performances sent via SMS straight to your phone.

Everyday of Darwin Festival new dance pieces will be filmed in a location around Darwin and sent to everyone who has registered with their mobile phone number in Australia and worldwide. Register for GIF of Dance HERE

GIF of Dance is an animated dance performance sent via SMS to your phone. All the joy and value of a new dance performance is available to the audience without the limitations of time, money or access.

Each day of the season choreographer Matt Cornell, with collaborator/dancers Kelly Beneforti and Manny Dado work with local dancers and spaces to make a (very) short dance piece. This work is simultaneously delivered to audiences globally for them to watch for a moment or indefinitely.

GIF of Dance integrates contemporary dance into everyday life while at the same time unexpectedly providing a portal out of it in the way great art can.

Matt Cornell is an Asia-Pacific based choreographer who grew up in Darwin, on Larrakia land. He works to craft beautiful ways to subvert dominant cultural narratives. Previous independent projects include 'I Learnt my Cultural Dance From YouTube' (Dirty Feet), 'The Big Bounce' (PACT) and 'Tropical Glaciers' (Critical Path). Additional work has been supported/presented by Tracks Dance Company, Sydney Opera House and Legs On The Wall.

Kelly Beneforti is a co-dance animateur at Tracks Dance Company. She collaborates on large-scale performances; facilitates dance development and participation; and maintains strong relationships with the community of Lajamanu through the Milpirri project. Recently, Kelly has worked with GUTS Dance Alice Springs.

Key details:

Sign up to GIF of Dance HERE

One GIF of Dance will be sent out per day for the 10 day length of Darwin Festival

Dates: 6 - 16 August 2020 (excluding Monday 10 August)

Each dance can be viewed for as long as you are compelled to watch and stays in your phone message thread so that you may return to watch it again at any point.

Audience capacity is unlimited and the work is accessible worldwide to anyone with a mobile phone.

