Comedian Nate Bargatze to Perform Second Sydney Show in July

He is heading to Australia for the first time with the tour kicking off in Sydney on 29 July before heading to Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

Comedian Nate Bargatze to Perform Second Sydney Show in July

Comedian Nate Bargatze will perform a second Sydney show for Sunday July 30 – tickets are on sale now.

He is heading to Australia for the first time with the tour kicking off in Sydney on 29 July before heading to Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.  Tickets on sale Monday 27 March at 10am from bohmpresents.com

The 2021 Grammy nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world.  Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, which is evident in his ten appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon following four appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.  Both of Nate’s one-hour Netflix specials, The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021) premiered globally with rave reviews.


In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his new podcast, Nateland. The world is a crazy place and there's plenty of podcasts out there tackling the tough issues. However, Nateland tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight.  New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Nate’s YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you get podcasts.

Nate has been called ‘a comic who should be big’ in Rolling Stone and Esquire ‘as one of the top up and coming comics’.  His first album Yelled at by a Clown made it to #2 on the Billboard’s Top Ten Comedy. His second album Full Time Magazine went to #1. 




