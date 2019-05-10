Charity Werk Announced At Sydney Comedy Festival

Hold on to your wigs, honey, 'cause it's time for Sydney to do some Charity Werk! Taking to the Factory Theatre stage this Sydney Comedy Festival and presented by Hot Mess Productions, Charity Werk is heading north with her acclaimed debut show Community Service - a laugh-laden love letter to the LGBTQ community.

Fusing stand-up and song with the magic of drag, Community Service is a sassy and relatable show for the good of the people. Get into it, hunty!

Following a hotly anticipated debut at the 2018 Melbourne Fringe, Charity's sparkling debut was met with overwhelming praise, resulting in an extended season and an award nomination for Best Comedy.

After delighting crowds at the Brisbane Comedy Festival, and being hand-picked by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival to star in the stand-up showcase "The Comedy Zone", Charity is pulling a Priscilla and bringing her best frocks all the way to Sydney!

Don't miss this dazzling diva as she tackles love, pop culture and life as a twenty-something homosexual clad in lace.

And, of course, all proceeds go to Charity (Werk).



More information and bookings: sydneycomedyfest.com.au





