Cast Set For Australian Production of ANNIE in Sydney and Melbourne

The lead cast has been announced for the upcoming new Australian production of the ever-popular Broadway musical Annie. A Melbourne season has also been announced at the Princess Theatre from July 2025 following the Sydney season at the Capitol Theatre from March. Waitlist now at anniemusical.com.au to be first in line to buy tickets in Melbourne.

Anthony Warlow returns as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, the role he has played twice before in Australia to great acclaim and in which he made his Broadway debut. One of Australian theatre’s greatest leading men, Anthony is currently playing the cunning and charismatic lawyer Billy Flynn in the national tour of Chicago. His extraordinary musical theatre roles include in The Phantom of the Opera (as The Phantom), The Wizard of Oz (The Wizard), The Secret Garden (Archibald Craven), Guys and Dolls (Sky Masterson), Les Misérables (Enjolras), My Fair Lady (Henry Higgins), Man of La Mancha (Don Quixote), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Sweeney Todd) and A Little Night Music (Frederik Egerman).

With a career spanning two decades, Debora Krizak takes on the delicious role of Miss Hannigan. One of Australia's most critically acclaimed leading ladies of musical theatre, Debora has starred in shows such as Mel Brooks’ The Producers, A Chorus Line, Sweet Charity, Cabaret, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You and Billy Elliot. She has also played feature roles in John Frost and Opera Australia’s productions of Anything Goes and Cinderella.

Rising star Mackenzie Dunn will play Lily St. Regis. Currently starring as Rizzo in Grease, Mackenzie has also played Penny Pingleton in Hairspray, Squeaky Fromme inAssassins, Francine in Jersey Boys, Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime, Bubba in Summer of the Seventeenth Doll and understudied and performed the role of Princess Fiona in the Australian tour of Shrek.

Also currently starring in Grease as Kenicke, Keanu Gonzalez will step into the role of “Rooster” Hannigan. At the age of 16, Keanu was cast in his first musical, understudying the lead role of Scott Hastings in Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom the Musical. This was followed by Bernardo in West Side Story, Charles Lee in Hamilton and understudying the lead role of Alexander Hamilton, Greg in A Chorus Line, Alonzo/Rumpus Cat and Rum Tum Tugger understudy in Cats and as Kassim understudy in Disney’s Aladdin.

Most recently seen in Australia in Jekyll and Hyde, Broadway actor Amanda Lea LaVergne will play the role of Grace Farrell. Amanda’s credits include Annie, The People in the Picture, Grease and Radio City Christmas in New York, plus Bring It On, Guys and Dolls, 9 to 5, Crazy for You, An American in Paris, Anything Goes, Chicago and Gypsy.

“I’m so excited that Anthony has agreed to return to play Daddy Warbucks, the role that took him to Broadway during the last Australian tour of Annie. What a joy to welcome Deb Krizak, Mackenzie Dunn and Keanu Gonzalez back for another Crossroads Live show, and to cast Amanda Lea LaVergne in her first big Australian tour,” said John Frost. “Annie is one of the most delightful and inspiring musicals of all time, and I know Australia will enjoy seeing the sun come up on it again.”

One of the most awarded and loved musicals of all time, with its iconic score featuring classics like It’s the Hard-Knock Life, Tomorrow, Easy Street and N.Y.C, Annie is truly a timeless masterpiece, with a book and score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin.

Based on the popular Harold Gray comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” which debuted in 1924 and ran for over 80 years, the musical Annie burst into popularity in 1977 when it opened on Broadway. The musical won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin), the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, and the Grammy® for Best Cast Show Album. After the Broadway run of almost six years, it has played in more than 22 countries worldwide including the UK, Argentina, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Spain and Australia. Annie became a smash-hit movie musical in 1982 starring Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney and Carol Burnett that is adored worldwide and a fixture of popular culture references.

A celebration of hope, family and friendship. This small but mighty young girl has returned to stick out her chin and grin once more!

