Caroline O'Connor and Eddie Perfect Will Lead 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL in Sydney in 2022

Two of the stars have been announced for the Australian premiere of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, Dolly Parton's smash-hit West End musical, which will open in February at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney.

Caroline O'Connor will play busy-body Roz Keith, the administration assistant who is fiercely - and unrequitedly - in love with her boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Most recently seen in Melbourne Theatre Company's Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Caroline has played lead roles on Broadway, in the West End, France and across Australia, including Chicago, Anything Goes, West Side Story, On The Town, Man of La Mancha, Bombshells, A Christmas Story and Anastasia to name just a few. Caroline also created the role of tango dancing Nini Legs in the Air in Baz Luhrmann's Academy Award winning film Moulin Rouge.

Eddie Perfect will play the controlling boss Franklin Hart Jnr. One of Australia's most respected and prolific writers and performers, Eddie is perhaps best known as all-round nice guy Mick Holland on Channel 10's hit series Offspring, and has been seen in Kath and Kim, Spicks And Specks and numerous comedy shows including ABC TV's Stand Up, The Melbourne Comedy Festival Gala and Good News Week. On stage Eddie performed in Keating! The Musical, Misanthropology, The Threepenny Opera and Shane Warne The Musical, which he wrote himself. In 2019, Eddie wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway premiere of Beetlejuice, for which he was nominated for Best Original Score at the 2019 Tony Awards.

"I am so excited that Caroline and Eddie are joining the cast of 9 TO 5 in Australia," said Dolly Parton. "I think they will be terrific as Ros and Franklin, two comic characters that audiences love to dislike. The response to 9 TO 5 from around the world has been incredible so far. I can't wait for everyone down under to have a fun (and funny!) night out at 9 TO 5."

"We're thrilled that Caroline and Eddie, two of Australia's top musical theatre talents, will return to the cast of 9 TO 5 in these wonderfully comic roles," said the producers. "When Covid triggered the shutdown of theatres in March 2020, we were two weeks away from commencing rehearsals. Now that 9 TO 5 is back in business, it's exciting to reveal that Caroline and Eddie are returning, and we look forward to announcing the rest of the cast shortly."

The Australian premiere, secured exclusively for Sydney by the NSW Government through Destination NSW, will be a major drawcard for visitors to NSW.

Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said securing the Australian premiere of 9 TO 5 was a coup for Sydney and would give the state's visitor economy a welcome boost by creating jobs and attracting visitors to the Harbour City after the ongoing challenges of COVID-19.

"The NSW visitor economy stands to benefit significantly from hosting Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 and we look forward to welcoming visitors to Sydney to see this upbeat, high-energy production come to life and bring some rhinestone sparkle to our stages," Mr Ayres said. "The NSW Government is focused on investing in world-class events to deliver on our goal of becoming the premier visitor economy in the Asia Pacific, and securing this production for Sydney will bring welcome positivity as we emerge from the challenges of the pandemic."

Internationally acclaimed and loved by audiences and critics alike, 9 TO 5 is pure gold carat fun! Tickets are on sale from Friday 29 October.

A sensation on the West End and inspired by the hit film, the musical tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three enterprising workmates pushed to the edge by their mean-spirited boss Franklin Hart Jnr. Resorting to wit, comradery and cunning, they dream up a no holds barred scheme to kidnap and turn the tables on their controlling supervisor in the most hilariously defiant of ways. The only question is, will the feisty trio manage to change the office culture to reach their full potential - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

With a sparkling score by Dolly Parton and a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, 9 TO 5 is the quintessential feel-good show for the times. Full of mischief, laughter and affection, it's gold carat fun!

Set the alarm for a great night out at Dolly Parton's joyous smash-hit musical 9 TO 5, featuring knock-out songs and high-flying ambitions.

The Australian Government is supporting 9 TO 5 through its $200 million Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund, a program that is providing financial assistance to arts and entertainment companies affected by COVID-19.

Based on the 20th Century Fox Picture. Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Greenblatt, April 2009. Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Limited.

Bookings: 9to5themusical.com.au or 136 100