Cabaret Show BITE ME BUT SMILE Comes to Archie Rose Cabaret Club and the NIDA Studio Theatre

The loveable narcissist Miss Zella Shear, will entertain Sydney Fringe Festival audiences with songs and "bants" in her Cabaret 'Bite Me But Smile' at the Archie Rose Cabaret Club 6th, 13th September and the NIDA Studio Theatre 26th, 27th, 28th September (whether they're ready for her or not).

Zella is a 28 year old singer, lacking an understanding of personal boundaries, who wants to do it all: Opera, Jazz, Pop, Burlesque and banter galore in under 50 minutes! All the while on the lookout for potential dates and audience appreciation. No mean feat, especially when she keeps getting interrupted by a judgemental kebab named 'Donna'.

What's a girl gotta do to get a 'Like' around here? #Confused. This absurdist Cabaret explores self love and loneliness in a world of influencers and hashtags. Toying with questions like "How is a wolf whistle different to an instagram like?" and "Are you really happy or is just your selfie smiling?".

'Bite Me But Smile' is the brainchild of Australian trained opera singer Elizabeth Shearer. After performing at UK Fringe Festivals, Elizabeth returned home to Australia to unleash her alter ego Miss Zella Shear. The show has been received with promising reviews at the Sydney Fringe Festival 2018 and Adelaide Fringe Festivals 2019.

Featuring risqué reveals, mechanical stimuli, audience seducing, musical mayhem and a talking kebab, it's Cabaret Chaos, things are not going to go to plan. No genre of music is safe from Zella's touch. Just don't forget to bring your sparkly pants, selfie sticks and push-up bras. Warning you may get wet!

Archie Rose Cabaret Club CBD: Sept 6th (9.15pm), 13th (9.15pm)

TIX @ https://sydneyfringe.com/buy-tickets?e=MTg3OTI

NIDA Studio Theatre: Sept 26th (7pm), 27th (9pm), 28th (7pm)

TIX @ https://sydneyfringe.com/buy-tickets?e=MTg5MjI





