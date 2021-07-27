COME FROM AWAY Breaks Box Office Record at the Canberra Theatre Centre

Come From Away has become the highest selling musical at the Canberra Theatre Centre in its first week on sale.

Tickets for Come From Away went on sale on Monday 19 July. Since then, sales have surpassed the first week sales for any other show at the theatre since it opened in 1965.

"It is thrilling to break another box office record with Come From Away the reception for this show across Australia has been tremendous," said Producer Rodney Rigby. "We are truly excited to be bringing Come From Away, a world-class musical, exactly as you would see it in New York or London, to audiences in Canberra."

Come From Away begins performances at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Thursday 4 November 2021, and plays a strictly limited season. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.comefromaway.com.au.

The Tony® and Olivier Award winning musical Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of thousands of stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland, Canada that welcomed them all. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony® winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley with musical staging by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine.