CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED: A VERY NAUGHTY VARIETY SHOW Comes to the Eternity Playhouse

Red Line Productions will make the Yuletide slay with ‘Christmas Unwrapped: A Very Naughty Variety Show’ at the Eternity Playhouse, for six shows only this December.

Produced by the newly relaunched and entirely female-led Red Line Productions, Christmas Unwrapped: A Very Naughty Variety Show is the spiciest thing this side of figgy pud!

The event will be running over six unholy nights where the stars will be brightly shining, with a lineup of the very best from the burlesque, theatre, comedy and music scenes coming together to put the Feliz back in your Navidad. Featuring performances from iOTA, Adam Mada, Hannah Raven, Elenoa Rokobaro, Hollywould Star and Nat’s What I Reckon, who will blow the hinges clean off Christmas for an unforgettable night that’s neither Silent nor mild - so leave the kids at home and get grandma a crash helmet because this is total Christmas Chaos.

Directed by Blazey Best (King Of Pigs, Well Behaved Women) and with Musical Direction by Glenn Moorhouse (American Idiot, Paul McDermott Plus One), expect dazzling performances, outrageous laughs, live dancers, a four-piece band, and enough festive mischief to land you on Santa’s naughty list twice! After the show each night, stick around for the after party and grab a drink at Bar Humbug in the foyer, where DJ Mowgli May will deck the halls and keep the festive spirit alive into the night.

The whole shebang will be hosted by Eora-based drag royalty, Courtney Act. Bursting with talents like an overfull Chrissy stocking, you might recognise Courtney Act from Australian Idol, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Dancing With the Stars or from her winning turn on Celebrity Big Brother UK. Her memoir, ‘Caught In The Act’, is a bestseller, her podcast ‘Brenda, Call Me’ is a global hit, and she recently released her first children’s book “Confetti” bringing the beauty of Australia’s flora to an international audience.

Though she’s anchor for the live TV broadcast of the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras (ABC) and co-host of Australia’s annual Eurovision broadcast (SBS), Courtney Act is also no stranger to the stage. Her live shows The Girl From Oz and Under the Covers had sell-out runs at Edinburgh Fringe and toured the UK, Europe, Australia, Asia, and North America. She dazzled as Elvira in Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit at the Sydney Opera House, made her West End debut as Shazza in Death Drop and her UK Pantomime debut in Crossroads Pantomimes Pinocchio.

Director Blazey Best says: “This year has been a bitch and we all need to get loose. So why not come and celebrate Christmas with some of the fiercest talent in town? I want this to feel like the best Christmas party you’ve ever been to. Like, come and have a few drinks with some of the most talented people you could imagine. Who wouldn’t want that?!”

Ticket prices will go even further this festive season with the option to add a donation that will support Wayside Chapel, an organisation who will see more than 270 visitors seeking support, connection and community over the next couple of months.