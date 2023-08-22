Broadway Smash Hit & JULIET Is Coming To Sydney

The award-winning anthemic pop musical, & JULIET, is coming to Sydney in February 2024 after a spectacular sold-out season in Melbourne. The Australian production is led by Lorinda May Merrypor in the title role, Australian music industry legend Rob Mills as William Shakespeare and music theatre icon Amy Lehpamer rewrites the narrative as his wife Anne.



& JULIET flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new uplifting story of self-discovery and empowerment bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & JULIET is created by the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt's Creek and features an iconic playlist of pop anthems including Baby One More Time, Roar, Since You've Been Gone, Larger Than Life, That's The Way It Is, Can't Stop The Feeling, and more.



Playing that other half of the star-crossed lovers is recent Fangirls heartthrob Blake Appelqvist as Romeo. Completing the dazzling cast of principals is star of the stage and ARIA #1 winner Casey Donovan as Angélique; Broadway, West End and Australian music theatre star Hayden Tee as Lance; and newcomers Jesse Dutlow as May and Yashith Fernando as Francois.



Joining them on stage is the cast of incredible players Georgia Anderson as Susanna, Jade Delmiguez as Eleanor, James Elmer as Kempe, Riley Gill as Imogen/Benvolio, Jerome Javier as Thomas, Giorgia Kennedy as Judith, Jordan Koulos as Richard, Sarah Murr as Lady Capulet/Nell, Coby Njoroge as Augustine, Jake O'Brien as Fletcher, Clay Roberts as Henry, Jacob Rozario as Gregory, Selina Salgadoe as Gwynne, Sean Sinclair as Lord Capulet/Sly, Nathan James Tamati as Cuthbert, Romy Vuksan as Margaret, Aadhya Wijegoonawardena as Viola and Imani Williams as Lucy.



Speaking of the production coming to Sydney, Australian producer Michael Cassel said: “If there were ever a show and a city that were made for each other it is Sydney and & JULIET and I am thrilled we are finally bringing them together. This show that celebrates joy, love, diversity and taking chances are the same things that inspire and drive the people of Sydney and we can't wait to share it with them. & JULIET was such a hit in Melbourne that it completely sold out, I just know Sydney will embrace the show with spectacular enthusiasm.”



& JULIET first premiered on the West End in 2019 at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, where it was nominated for nine and went on to win three Olivier Awards, as well as six WhatsOnStage Awards, the most of any production that year. The show opened on Broadway in November 2022 to rave reviews and is still playing to packed houses.



& JULIET will play a strictly limited 9-week season at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from 27 February 2024 – 28 April 2024. Pre-sale tickets will be available from 25 September before the general public can access tickets through Click Here on 29 September.



A waitlist for priority access to tickets is open now at andjuliet.com.au.



The original creative team reunites for the Australian production and includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin (Music & Lyrics) Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (set design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design) and Andrzej Goulding (Video Design). Australian Production Images Michael Cassel Group in association with MTM/LEYLINE presents: