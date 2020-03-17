Belvoir Cancels Performances Of DANCE NATION

Belvoir have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel all remaining performances of Dance Nation, due to open at Belvoir St Theatre on Wednesday 18th March. Although the venue's capacity is less than 500, the company have placed the health and safety of their audience, staff and actors as first priority.

"These are extraordinarily difficult times" said Belvoir Artistic Director, Eamon Flack "The financial impact of closing our theatre is unparalleled. We are one of hundreds of theatres across the country that will go dark this month but flattening the curve is priority number one and everyone has a part to play. The arts as always will step up in a crisis, and when it has passes we will lead the celebrations".

The company will be offering refunds to affected ticket holders, however strongly urges those who can to consider taking a credit for a future performance, or offering a tax deductible donation. Refund options are available on the Belvoir website.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You