BWW REVIEW: VAN GOGH ALIVE-THE EXPERIENCE Brings The Multi-Sensory Exhibition Experience To Sydney

VAN GOGH ALIVE-THE EXPERIENCE

Thursday 17th September 2020, Royal Hall of Industries, Moore Park Sydney

Following presentations around the world, the stunning VAN GOGH ALIVE-THE EXPERIENCE comes to Sydney with its largest incarnation to date in a 'Covid-aware' season at the historic Royal Hall Of Industries. Blending the iconic 19th century paintings with classical music and modern animation techniques, Post-Impressionist art is given a new life for audiences that want to engage with art in a new way.

Bruce Peterson's (creator plus owner and founder of Grande Exhibitions) idea of making artwork more accessible for 21st century audiences that want sound, light, movement and interaction rather than static exhibitions of paintings in gilded frames has resulted in a range of large scale art experiences. The design of VAN GOGH ALIVE as a blend of projected images and animation timed to a cinematic quality musical score is the perfect choice of Peterson's exhibitions in the current climate of Covid19 aware social distancing as, spread out in the space of The Royal Hall of Industries, there is enough room for visitors to safely move around and absorb the giant projections and classical music without having to come too close to anyone else.

Over 45 minutes, visitors are treated to a journey through the Dutch Post-impressionist artist's work and life. Projections are repeated around the triple chambered space with some screens showing full images while others present focal studies of aspects of Van Gogh's work. Some works have been 'deconstructed' to create animations of the application of brushstrokes of colour, birds flying through the skies, trains chugging through pastoral countryside and rippling water under swirls of the iconic 'Starry Night'. The score adds to the energy of the experience, from meditative contemplation inducing steady tones to ominous rumbles, bright fanfare and even a Parisian accordion musette.

Visitors are free to experience the work from whichever vantage point takes their fancy with the encouragement that social distancing be maintained which should be easily achieved given the size of the hall and the restrictions on occupancy numbers. It is recommended however to move around, even if it is only turning on the spot, to catch the extra little treats that Peterson has incorporated into the work like presenting a comparison between the inspiration and the art during series of floral paintings as floor projections present photographs of flowers blooming and videos of waves alongside Japanese jetty scenes. The animation of petals fluttering over Van Gogh's Japanese Blossoms does however make you wish that the experience could include petals falling over the audience, but it probably would not be viable with the current health and safety restrictions.

VAN GOGH ALIVE is a wonderful way to experience famous artworks, particularly at a time when it remains impossible to view many of the originals due to travel restrictions. With images surrounding the 'audience' it removes the problem of people standing in the way of any sort of distanced enjoyment which plagues traditional art galleries and the musical overlay encourages people to enjoy the work quietly, or at most whisper to their friends.

Entry to VAN GOGH ALIVE is based on timed entries to the 45 minute sessions and pre-booking is recommended due to capacity limits.

www.vangoghalive.com.au

Venue: Royal Hall of Industries, adjacent to the Entertainment Quarter, 1 Driver Ave, Moore Park. Wheelchair accessible.

Opens From Friday 18 September for a strictly limited season

Opening Hours Monday to Wednesday from 10am to 6pm, Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 9pm

Tickets/Bookings www.vangoghalive.com.au

Prices From $30

Car Parking Two hour free parking is available in the Wilson 'EQ Carpark'.

http://www.eqmoorepark.com.au/parking/

Taxi For those arriving or departing by taxi, there is a managed taxi rank

opposite the venue on Errol Flynn Boulevard.

Public Transport The Royal Hall of Industries is accessible by bus and light rail, with

trains that connect to each. See

http://www.eqmoorepark.com.au/explore-eq/getting-here/ for details.

i?? Light Rail: Take the L2 Randwick Line. Alight at Moore Park, then 5min stroll.

i?? Bus

Images supplied from previous international exhibitions.

