BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On THE PASS

Saturday 13th February 2021, 7:30pm, Reginald Theatre, 7pm @ Seymour Centre.

Seymour Centre and Fixed Foot Productions present the Australian premiere of John Donnelly's THE PASS, as part of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2021.

Jason (Ben Chapple) and Ade (Deng Deng) are aspiring football stars. They share a hotel room on the eve of possible life changing event - will they be chosen for the league team. These men share the excitement of anticipation with memories, dancing, and horseplay. An intimate moment changes the meaning of the night.

Jump to when Jason has hit the big time. He has a rendezvous with a pole dancer. This meeting of a strong independent woman and this sports superstar reveals truths with a hint of what is hidden. Their relationship shifts many times as various agendas are exposed.

After a twelve year silence, Jason contacts Ade with a work offer that accentuates the fact his childhood friend leads an everyday life. But Jason's ulterior motives become apparent as he steers the meeting to an all boys party night that includes the hotel's room attendant.

THE PASS tackles the life of a sporting legend, what they gain and at what cost. It explores how an individual deals with their celebrity and the challenge of being true to one self. With insightful dialogue, that at times was over extended, we see an exploration into hidden sexuality, self-awareness, sexism, and self worth.

Ben Chapple delivers a powerful and compelling performance as Jason the self absorbed star that has insights into the others in his life. He uses these insights as cutting quips directed at those close to him, while using those barbs to cover his own truths. Ben's efforts both physically and emotionally are immense and create an engaging and layered character in Jason.

Deng Deng as Ade offers a strong and earnest portrayal of the enthusiastic sportsman that can ground his life while still pursuing the truth and at times exploring the risqué opportunities offered.

Cassie Howarth embodies the working woman, Lyndsey, aware of her circumstance. Her superb version of a street-smart driven individual is layered and grounded. She almost steals the scene as you watch her devour and present this role.

Tom Rodgers is Harry, the hotel staff member that is swept up in the fandom. He takes on the role with gusto and is so convincing that one only sees the character and not the actor.

Ed Wightman, Director, has cast well and garnered these engaging performances. However, the opening scene seems mostly exposition with rambling dialogue. There was a moment of intimate tension that was beautifully executed but up until that point there was no sense of a relationship other than just mates. It seemed the scene lacked that underlying hidden desire and a chemistry between the characters.

Wightman also had to deal with contradictions in the script. Ade is responding with sensible choices in one scene then doing the opposite in the next moment. Harry is the straight man who has never kissed a man yet has the camp English accent. Harry is not at all weary of three shirtless men partying hard in a room. This scene would be an opportunity to explore the clash of masculinity with sexuality and the drama that this would create yet it seemed to go no further than 'let's get out of it'.

As this Play is part of the Mardi Gras festival, I expected the homosexuality component to be a larger part. To have it less so, does contribute to creating a world where all diversities and sexualities are accepted. When we claim rights for diversity should a piece shout out or provide the example where those rights are taken as accepted and taken for granted.

The piece seems to be essentially about dealing with fame, fortune and it's result. This exploration of this is valid but the conclusion somewhat unrewarding.

Wightman's THE PASS explores the script with passion and presents it with superb and accomplished performances.

THE PASS, is playing from 11th February to 6th March as part of the 2021 Seymour Season and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Photo credit - Becky Matthews