Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On PUPPETS

PUPPETS

Oct. 06, 2022  
Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On PUPPETS

Wednesday, 5th October, 7:30pm, Bondi Pavillion.

PUPPETS is the cabaret show devised and performed by Oliva Ruggerio about the perils of modern dating in the online domain.

Poignantly chosen sesame street Muppets represent her variety of past romantic endeavours. Olivia takes us on her journey of dating, dealing with the nerves and the fear of being the one that meets that axe murderer. She comes across the gamut of men who turn out to be muppets. The crass, the nerdy, the unaware and the controlling.

Using a selection of musical theatre numbers mashed up with lyrical one liners Olivia brings us this amusing , engaging, emotional and enlightening roller coaster story on finding a partner that could be a good match.

Ruggerio explores the anxiety and fears of those initial steps of actually facing your online date. Then comes the variety of men she meets and their individual approaches and expectations. She doesn't hold back on exploring her own foibles as well as those of the males she meets.

Her insights take this performance beyond just an amusing cabaret presentation. Her encounter with the controlling narcissist is both insightful and emotional. A bow that's a different kind of scary.

The usual trepidation of dating along with the anxious steps of the now more common online dating are examined through Ruggerio's personal experience. We see the anxiety, hopes and desires that a young woman endures while trying to fulfil the universal quest for a partner.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On PUPPETS

Ruggerio has the passion, performance and voice to make this piece a success and boy what a voice. From pop tones to operatic notes, I felt it was almost a shame there were no pauses for applause, having said that I do like it when a work continues through without a break in the flow.

Featuring hits from Les Miserables, First Date, The Music Man, Shrek the Musical, Cry-Baby, and The Last Five Years. The show includes mashups, including artists like Stephen Sondheim, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Judy Garland, and Cyndi Lauper. Ruggerio repurposes the chosen songs cleverly which delights musical theatre fans and inspires the youthful audience.

Review: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On PUPPETS

Ruggerio while reminiscing over love stories, points out that "Fairytales are only as strong as their leading ladies".

The tale that Puppets brings to the stage is certainly proof that this leading lady is a strong voice both in thought and vocals.

We are looking forward to what's next from this powerful talent.

https://www.puppetstheatre.com/

Photography: Monique Harmer

Photography: Monique Harmer




