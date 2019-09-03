All-Star Ensemble Celebrate Brilliance Of Bach

This October four of Australia's most renowned musicians - ACO Artistic Director Richard Tognetti, violist and composer Brett Dean, harpsichordist Erin Helyard and ACO Principal Cello Timo-Veikko Valve - will perform with an intimate ACO ensemble in a concert that explores the brilliance and beauty of one of the greatest composers to have ever lived, JS Bach.

Nearly 300 years after his death, JS Bach remains the most revered of composers. His music is celebrated for its profound spiritual and emotional expression as well as the extraordinary technical challenges it sets for musicians. For many, the elusive genius of JS Bach lies in the rich inventiveness of his music and its ability to connect deeply with musicians and listeners alike.

"JS Bach's music operates on so many different levels and that's why it resonates with so many people," says Richard Tognetti. "There are those who have to understand how it works - who need to get under the bonnet of the car, so to speak, and see how it's all put together to wholly appreciate the musical and mathematical genius of it all. Then there are those who are content to simply sit back and let the music wash over them.

"As a musician, there is so much you can reveal in his music. As a listener, there is so much you can access without even needing to truly understand why or how it's affecting you."

Tognetti, whose recordings of JS Bach's music earned him three consecutive ARIA awards for Best Classical Album, will open the concert with a solo performance of the Andante from Bach's Violin Sonata No.2. Its pure, captivating tone sets the scene before he is joined onstage by Erin Helyard for the vibrant lyricism of the Sonata in A major for violin and harpsichord.

Australian musician Brett Dean features as both composer and performer in this program. One of the most performed composers of his generation, Dean's Approach (Prelude to a Canon) was written as a prologue to JS Bach's famous Brandenburg Concerto No.6, leading directly into what he calls the "close, contrapuntal companionship" of the voices in Bach.

Intimate Bach

19 - 30 October

BACH Andante from Sonata for Solo Violin No.2 in A minor

BACH Sonata for Violin and Harpsichord No.2 in A major

GYÖRGY KURTÁG Hommage à J.S.B. from Signs, Games and Messages

BACH Selections from Three-Part Inventions

MARAIS Sonnerie de Sainte-Geneviève du Mont de Paris

BRETT DEAN Approach (Prelude to a Canon)* (Australian Premiere)

BACH Brandenburg Concerto No.6 in B-flat major

*Commissioned by the Australian Chamber Orchestra and the Swedish Chamber Orchestra.

SYDNEY

City Recital Hall

Sat 19 Oct, 7pm

Tue 22 Oct, 8pm

Wed 23 Oct, 7pm

Fri 25 Oct, 1.30pm

Sydney Opera House

Sun 27 Oct, 2pm

BRISBANE

QPAC Concert Hall

Mon 21 Oct, 7pm

WOLLONGONG

Wollongong Town Hall

Thu 24 Oct, 7.30pm

MELBOURNE

Melbourne Recital Centre

Mon 28 Oct, 7.30pm

ADELAIDE

Adelaide Town Hall

Tue 29 Oct, 7.30pm

PERTH

Perth Concert Hall

Wed 30 Oct, 7.30pm





